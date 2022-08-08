ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-07-13-19-29

(four, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, two, three, five, six, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New standardized test results released Wednesday show reading levels of Indiana’s younger students have improved just slightly but still remain below results from before the pandemic. Nearly one in five students “have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade,” according to data from IREAD, an Indiana Department of Education reading assessment given to third graders. Results from 2021-2022 tests show about an 82% pass rate, with significant disparities among students of color. White students achieved above-average pass rates at about 87%, while around 64% of Black students had proficient reading skills. This year’s results also remain almost six percentage points under pre-pandemic rates from the 2018-2019 school year, the most recently available data set since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Carvana Debuts New Co-Signer Financing for Texas Residents

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Texas residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers across Texas, including Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005525/en/ Carvana launches new online co-signer financing for Texas residents. (Photo: Business Wire)
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Skyway Capital Markets Announces Sale of Deco Truss to Bain Capital Backed US LBM

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Deco Truss, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean, to US LBM, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, and a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Deco Truss for this transaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005885/en/ Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Deco Truss, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean, to US LBM, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, and a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Deco Truss for this transaction. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday as the government got a second opportunity to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. The jury will hear competing themes. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about snatching the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys, however, insist there was no actual conspiracy. They will attack the motivations of undercover FBI agents and informants who got inside the group and built the investigation.
MICHIGAN STATE
#The Oklahoma Lottery
The Associated Press

Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint, who won the Democratic House primary in Vermont — positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. In Minnesota, a Republican was headed to Congress to serve the remaining months of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. And a key race was unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. The GOP nominee vying to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, which he easily carried twice. That influence was evident Saturday as Trump supporters held large “Trump Won” signs as people gathered for the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. The signs — promoting Trump’s false claims of a rigged 2020 election — drew cheers from Republican faithful. The stump-style speaking at the picnic — shown on statewide TV — is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky. The GOP gubernatorial hopefuls will face off for the party’s nomination next May.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

Less than one-fourth of Delaware high school students scored proficiently in math in standardized testing for the 2021-2022 school year, and less than half were proficient in reading, according to test results released Tuesday. The results showed 47% of high school students proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% proficient in math. Meanwhile, 30% of students in grades 3-8 were rated proficient in math, and 42% were proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Man faces homicide charge after running over woman in lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township around 12:10 p.m. when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released. The man and the woman did not know each other, deputies said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Associated Press

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with areas near the coast on the Olympic Peninsula from Hoquiam north to Neah Bay. The National Weather Service warns lightning strikes in areas with dry conditions can quickly cause fires. “Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate of spread and direction of spread,” the Weather Service warns. “Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

