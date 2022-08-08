Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
SAPD investigating shooting on east side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
BCSO looking for pink or rainbow gun involved in shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Bexar County are currently looking for a pink or rainbow gun that was used in a shooting Sunday in far west Bexar County. On Sunday, Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 10000 block of Bonavantura for the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old teenager had shot an adult male, fled the scene, then discarded the weapon, officials said.
KSAT 12
SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
KSAT 12
ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
KTSA
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
Woman's body found in 'advanced discomposure' in San Antonio creek
The case is ongoing.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Man in wheelchair hospitalized after being hit by SUV
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being hit by a sport utility vehicle early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street on the city’s West Side.
Comments / 0