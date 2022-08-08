ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD investigating shooting on east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO looking for pink or rainbow gun involved in shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Bexar County are currently looking for a pink or rainbow gun that was used in a shooting Sunday in far west Bexar County. On Sunday, Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 10000 block of Bonavantura for the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old teenager had shot an adult male, fled the scene, then discarded the weapon, officials said.
KSAT 12

SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130...
KSAT 12

ACS caring for two pigs found wandering San Antonio streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is dealing with a porky situation. The department said officers found two pigs roaming local neighborhoods on separate occasions in the past week, according to a Facebook post from Monday. One of the pigs, named King, was spotted by an...
fox7austin.com

Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
KIXS FM 108

Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
KSAT 12

Man in wheelchair hospitalized after being hit by SUV

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being hit by a sport utility vehicle early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street on the city’s West Side.
