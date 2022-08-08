ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

04-14-21-29-34

(four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

