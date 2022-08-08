ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Friend of mum who died in sleep on flight 'overwhelmed with gratitude' as GoFundMe passes £20,000

The friend of a mum who died in her sleep on a flight to the UK has expressed ‘overwhelming gratitude’ to people who donated to a GoFundMe campaign. Following the tragic news of Helen Rhodes’ passing, Jayne Jeje set up the crowdfunding page in order to raise money to help the family, who had been travelling back from Hong Kong with Helen when she died.
Kevin Federline's Lawyer Addresses Sam Asghari's 'Attack,' Claims Britney Spears' Kids Miss Grandfather Jamie

Kevin Federline's lawyer has addressed his client's heated situation with Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. After Asghari slammed Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared his thoughts on the matter with a photographer who interviewed him outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Monday.
Rock Drummer Zach Ross Dies in Car Crash

Crescent Moon drummer Zachary Ross has died. Ross passed away Friday, July 29 after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. Ross had been traveling westbound on Highway 54 when the vehicle he was driving entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll, according to police, WEAU 13 News reported. Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report of a man lying on the road at around 2:03 p.m. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'

Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
