Popculture
Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her
Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.
ABC News
Hugh Jackman mourns loss of his beloved dog: 'I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was!'
Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his family's dog, Dali. The actor shared news of his beloved pet's death over the weekend, in an Instagram post featuring two snaps of himself with Dali. "It's a very sad day for our family," he wrote in the caption. "Dali, our beloved...
PETS・
Carlo Bonomi, the original voice actor of Pingu, has died at 85
The man who voiced Pingu and gifted the world with the iconic 'noot, noot', Carlo Bonomi, has died at age 85, according to AF News. Bonomi, who hailed from Milan, lent his voice to the claymation penguin from 1986 until 1999. As well as voicing the cheeky penguin from the...
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
Frank Sinatra and Elvis Both Dated the Same Woman at the Same Time
Elvis and Frank Sinatra dated the same actor at the same time. She explained how she was able to navigate this complicated dynamic with them.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Heartbreaking moment dad was asked to choose between his baby or fiancée during traumatic delivery
A heartbroken dad has opened up about the moment he was asked to choose between saving the life of his fiancée or his unborn baby. When Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell discovered his fiancée, Stephanie Brown, was pregnant last year, he was thrilled. The 33-year-old dad from Falkirk, Scotland,...
'Creepy' child-shaped bollards 'disturbing' drivers are turning village into an '80s horror film'
Bollards that have been made to look like school children in a sleepy English town have been described as 'the stuff of nightmares' by creeped out locals. The Daily Mail reports they were installed along the roadside in the village of Stoney Stanton back in 2020, with the expressed aim of reminding drivers to take care on the roads.
Friend of mum who died in sleep on flight 'overwhelmed with gratitude' as GoFundMe passes £20,000
The friend of a mum who died in her sleep on a flight to the UK has expressed ‘overwhelming gratitude’ to people who donated to a GoFundMe campaign. Following the tragic news of Helen Rhodes’ passing, Jayne Jeje set up the crowdfunding page in order to raise money to help the family, who had been travelling back from Hong Kong with Helen when she died.
Popculture
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
Britney Spears accuses mother of ‘abusing’ her and pre-arranging involuntary commitment in 2019
Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post shared on Monday (25 July) evening. The accusation is the latest in a string of high-profile disputes between the pop star and her family, following the dissolution of Spears’s controversial conservatorship in November 2021.
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is ordered by judge to be deposed about the conservatorship he presided over for 13 years
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears on Wednesday was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to take part in a deposition about his actions heading the conservatorship the pop star was under for more than 13 years. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie, 70, must schedule a deposition by...
International Business Times
Kevin Federline's Lawyer Addresses Sam Asghari's 'Attack,' Claims Britney Spears' Kids Miss Grandfather Jamie
Kevin Federline's lawyer has addressed his client's heated situation with Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. After Asghari slammed Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared his thoughts on the matter with a photographer who interviewed him outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood Monday.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Zach Ross Dies in Car Crash
Crescent Moon drummer Zachary Ross has died. Ross passed away Friday, July 29 after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. Ross had been traveling westbound on Highway 54 when the vehicle he was driving entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll, according to police, WEAU 13 News reported. Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report of a man lying on the road at around 2:03 p.m. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.
AOL Corp
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'
Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
LADbible
