‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com
6 letters: On the mayor's response, the need for a beachside hospital, and what makes Ormond great
The July 28th Observer carried a letter from Ed Kolaska, questioning the sources and amounts of Mayor Bill Partington’s $110,000 campaign contributions since 2020. The mayor’s response was published alongside, defending his 19-year city commission record with the words “I’m proud” repeated in four separate paragraphs. Let’s examine several of his vague statements:
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit
After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Arts Foundation Turtle Trail Adds Jules to the Roster in Flagler County
Flagler County, FL – Dedicating the newest member of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Turtle Trail to one of the world’s peskiest critters, the East Flagler Mosquito Control unveiled “Julius” to the world on Friday. Nestled next to the de facto trail head at Mala...
floridaescape.com
Amazing Upcoming Events In West Volusia To Watch Out For
If you want to experience the Old Florida vibe, consider heading over to West Volusia soon. West Volusia is situated conveniently between Daytona Beach and Orlando. When you’re heading over to West Volusia with family or friends for a weeklong or weekend retreat, everyone will be in for an unforgettable adventure. West Volusia boasts spectacular natural beauty with unspoiled native Florida landscapes along with amazing wildlife. You’ll love the wide array of things to do and must-see events that you shouldn’t miss out on.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
flaglerlive.com
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7
Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
flaglerlive.com
Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting
Where has the beach gone north of the Flagler Beach pier?. It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
click orlando
Man steals construction equipment, causes $10K in damage, Flagler deputies say
BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of entering a construction site and stealing equipment to “go on a joy ride” Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Randy Wealand, 56, was arrested after stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull forklift. He...
AdventHealth’s Holy Land site project has changed. Here’s what’s next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. AdventHealth has adjusted its plans for the former Holy Land Experience site it bought last year in Orlando. The Altamonte Springs-based health system — which...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast: IT Director Earns Certified Government Chief Information Officer Designation
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast’s Information Technology Director Doug Akins recently completed the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government’s Certified Government Chief Information Officer (CGCIO) program. Director Akins is one of only 245 certified professionals in the state. “I took on this certification...
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
aroundosceola.com
Ramp and road closures around State Road 417, starting Sunday night
Someone of the routes drivers may use around State Road 417 to move from Osceola into Orange County to reach or return from Orlando International Airport or other Orlando points will close during some overnight hours, starting Sunday night. The closures are associated with the 417 widening and improvement project...
WESH
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
