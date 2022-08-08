ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

6 letters: On the mayor's response, the need for a beachside hospital, and what makes Ormond great

The July 28th Observer carried a letter from Ed Kolaska, questioning the sources and amounts of Mayor Bill Partington’s $110,000 campaign contributions since 2020. The mayor’s response was published alongside, defending his 19-year city commission record with the words “I’m proud” repeated in four separate paragraphs. Let’s examine several of his vague statements:
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit

After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
PALM COAST, FL
floridaescape.com

Amazing Upcoming Events In West Volusia To Watch Out For

If you want to experience the Old Florida vibe, consider heading over to West Volusia soon. West Volusia is situated conveniently between Daytona Beach and Orlando. When you’re heading over to West Volusia with family or friends for a weeklong or weekend retreat, everyone will be in for an unforgettable adventure. West Volusia boasts spectacular natural beauty with unspoiled native Florida landscapes along with amazing wildlife. You’ll love the wide array of things to do and must-see events that you shouldn’t miss out on.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Deland, FL
City
Deltona, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
flaglerlive.com

Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting

Where has the beach gone north of the Flagler Beach pier?. It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Primary Election#Midtown#City Center#Jackie Robinson Parkway#Fl 32114#Elections Office
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ucf.edu

Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala

As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ramp and road closures around State Road 417, starting Sunday night

Someone of the routes drivers may use around State Road 417 to move from Osceola into Orange County to reach or return from Orlando International Airport or other Orlando points will close during some overnight hours, starting Sunday night. The closures are associated with the 417 widening and improvement project...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy