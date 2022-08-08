Read full article on original website
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
UFC rebooks Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya for Oct. 1 event
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya has been rescheduled for October. Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Yahya (28-10-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 1, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location. Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after...
Nate Diaz’s Coach Points Out Khamzat Chimaev’s Weakness, Vouches For Nick Diaz Vs. Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie assessed Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279. Gracie opened up about what he thinks of Nick or Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. The drama between the UFC and Nate Diaz is slowly coming to an end and both parties apparently decided to cap things off by slating the former Ultimate Fighter winner against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features Rey Mysterio Artwork, WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Preview, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas episode, featuring new artwork of Rey Mysterio:. – The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place on Thursday, August 11 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. You can view that preview below:
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
More Matches Set For NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed
Three more matches are on the card for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori, Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon, and Aaron Solo vs. Che Cabrera are officially set tof rhe taping, which takes place on August 21st. The full announcement...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka. *...
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
Hall’s NXT Review – 8.9.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re a week away from Heatwave and that means we need to get in the final push towards the show. In this case that means a few grudge matches, plus One Final Accord between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo. Other than that, we have a bit of a twist with a rounds match between Wes Lee and Trick Williams. Let’s get to it.
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match, plus Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, and more. This will be the go-home show before next week’s NXT Heatwave special. Tonight’s show airs live...
More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT Heatwave
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is Heatwave, and we have an updated card after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh. * NXT Women’s Championship Match:...
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello folks, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas just like I always am, and WWE appears to have some momentum behind it the past couple of weeks! Triple H is keeping things exciting, includuing the return og NXT favorite Dexter Lumis on last night’s Raw. Let me just say that if we don’t get an Indi Hartwell reaction to Dexter’s return on tonight’s NXT, I’m gonna be pissed.
New Match Added To WWE Clash At The Castle
A new six-woman tag team match is set for WWE Clash At the Castle next month. On tonight’s episode of Raw, a six-woman tag team match was announced after Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai were confronted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. Bliss issued the challenge for the match for tonight, but Bayley instead said it would happen at the September 4th PPV.
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Features Murdoch vs. Pope, A Tables Match and More
The National Wresting Alliance has announced several matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE. According to FITE’s Twitter post, it could have implications for the upcoming NWA 74. The lineup includes:. * Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch vs. Pope. * Tables Match: Mike Knox vs. Devin Graves.
WWE NXT UK Stars Will Be Headed To The US For NXT Soon
PWInsider reports that several wrestlers from the WWE NXT UK brand will be coming to the US to make appearances on NXT. They are all set to arrive in Florida later this month. The names being discussed backstage include Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey).
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
