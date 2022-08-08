Read full article on original website
KMOV
Where existing efforts to make naloxone more available in fighting the opioid crisis stand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis didn’t go away, it got worse. The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. set a new record in 2021 at over 100,000. In Missouri, more people died of drug overdoses than in vehicle crashes. Naloxone is...
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Local Food Truck In Missouri Is A Hidden Gem. You Should Try Them!
I have always been a food truck person. I am always amazed at the quality of food that can come out of a truck that is only about 20 feet long. So imagine my excitement when one parked themselves in the parking lot behind Tiger Coffee on Limit Ave. Talk about a short walk! Do any of you know about Local Eats & Sweets LLC? Lets learn a bit about them.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States. A travel website known as The Getaway ranks the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri as the second-best boating lake in the United States. A research team recently released the rankings as part of its “Float on the Best Boating Lakes in America” report.
kjluradio.com
Ameren Missouri & Emerson offer smart thermostat & smart plug to help customers reduce energy consumption
Two St. Louis companies are teaming up to save you money on your energy costs. Ameren Missouri and Emerson are offering a limited-time offer on an energy-saving bundle. For $1 plus required sales taxes, Ameren customers can receive a Sensi smart thermostat and an Emporia smart plug. Smart technology allows consumers remote access adjustment via a mobile app.
International Business Times
Being 'Uncomfortable' Hosting Certain Group Isn't Racism, Says Park That Turned Away Blacks
Missouri's water park Summit Waves has denied racism allegations after accusations that it turned away a large group of guests on Aug. 6 for an event paid for by a Black family. Chris Evans, the father of the boys who organized the event, spoke about the incident with KCTV5 Monday...
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Free Handgun Workshop For Women From Missouri Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop in Hartsburg, Mo. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30. This workshop will be composed of...
These counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Where are people staying put? Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state, according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
Feds step in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog
Federal officials last month approved a plan to help Missouri deal with “ongoing and persistent” delays in processing Medicaid applications that have left the state out of compliance with federal standards for nearly a year. Longtime observers of the state’s Medicaid program say the decision by Centers for...
KMOV
In light of flooding, Spire says service disconnects won’t happen until end of next month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the wake of recent flooding, Spire says it is stepping up to help customers in the St. Louis and St. Charles area. Service disconnects will not happen until the end of September and users will not have to pay a fee to get their gas turned back on. Rebates are also available to help customers replace their natural gas appliances they might have lost in the flooding.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
KCTV 5
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Family says birthday party cancellation at Missouri waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
kcur.org
The last time Missouri banned abortions
This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.
