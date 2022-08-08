ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Local Food Truck In Missouri Is A Hidden Gem. You Should Try Them!

I have always been a food truck person. I am always amazed at the quality of food that can come out of a truck that is only about 20 feet long. So imagine my excitement when one parked themselves in the parking lot behind Tiger Coffee on Limit Ave. Talk about a short walk! Do any of you know about Local Eats & Sweets LLC? Lets learn a bit about them.
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States. A travel website known as The Getaway ranks the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri as the second-best boating lake in the United States. A research team recently released the rankings as part of its “Float on the Best Boating Lakes in America” report.
MISSOURI STATE
Ameren Missouri & Emerson offer smart thermostat & smart plug to help customers reduce energy consumption

Two St. Louis companies are teaming up to save you money on your energy costs. Ameren Missouri and Emerson are offering a limited-time offer on an energy-saving bundle. For $1 plus required sales taxes, Ameren customers can receive a Sensi smart thermostat and an Emporia smart plug. Smart technology allows consumers remote access adjustment via a mobile app.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Free Handgun Workshop For Women From Missouri Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop in Hartsburg, Mo. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30. This workshop will be composed of...
HARTSBURG, MO
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Health
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
In light of flooding, Spire says service disconnects won’t happen until end of next month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the wake of recent flooding, Spire says it is stepping up to help customers in the St. Louis and St. Charles area. Service disconnects will not happen until the end of September and users will not have to pay a fee to get their gas turned back on. Rebates are also available to help customers replace their natural gas appliances they might have lost in the flooding.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The last time Missouri banned abortions

This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.
MISSOURI STATE

