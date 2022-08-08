ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
WACO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Temple aims to beat heat, for now; Wildcats begin practice with revamped staff

The Temple Wildcats certainly didn’t plan to begin their 2022 football season by playing on a Saturday afternoon, likely in the most intense heat of the day. But because of a scheduling miscommunication with McKinney ISD, Temple will play its opener against McKinney at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at McKinney ISD Stadium as part of a three-day showcase there.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Crawford Pirates set their sights on a deep playoff run

CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — After a disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, the Pirates are ready to pillage the competition. Crawford returns 15 starters after going 13-1 last season. Their only loss came to Marlin in the regional finals last year. “If you do have an experienced group,...
CRAWFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, DE
Sports
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
State
Delaware State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Newark, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
Cape Gazette

Terrique Riddick signs with Delaware Blue Hens to play football

Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

PGA tour stop to bring some of the world’s best golfers to Delaware

Tom Humphrey beams as he stands at the revamped first tee of Wilmington Country Club’s South Course. Gazing down the long lush fairway, Humphrey surveys the sprawling new grandstands and other structures under construction. One will display a huge electronic scoreboard at the apex of what he called “an amphitheater” around the 18th green.
WILMINGTON, DE
AdWeek

WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Sussex#Fox#Little League Softball
theodysseyonline.com

What Does It Mean To Be A Villanovan?

Today at 4:30 p.m., a harmonious cell-phone ding interrupted my workout. With sweat in my eyes, I glanced up from a plank, greeted by a notification banner that read, "Office of the President: Villanova's Return to Campus". I fumbled around frantically to silence my workout jams, eager to hear the message I'd been anxiously anticipating for so long.
VILLANOVA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
fox44news.com

City of Belton to receive Freedom Award

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox44news.com

Destination Central Texas: Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Cameron Park Zoo is the home to over 1,700 animals. Cassandra Salicrup loves going to the zoo and seeing all the animals, especially the bears. “All the animals are really fun to see,” Salicrup said. Cameron Park Zoo is a totally natural habitat...
WACO, TX
ijustwanttoeat.com

Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia

We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox44news.com

ACES joins Killeen-Fort Hood community to offer resources

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — For many families who have children on the autism spectrum, it can be a challenge just to get a diagnosis. Let alone counseling and other resources. ACES is there to help them through that process. “The reason why we focus on the autistic population...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy