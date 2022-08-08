ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to report someone on Facebook

You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Can You See Private Instagram?

Haven’t we all stalked somebody whether it be your friend or a stranger! The curiosity to take a look at their profile itches you. But what if when you open their profile on Instagram, it says “Private account”, devastating isn’t it?. Sadly, if you are not...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levayah#Tls
HollywoodLife

‘The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee Posts Cryptic Message About Show & Fans Are Confused

Angela Yee sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter during the late hours of Aug. 9, and the drama spilled over into the following morning, as well. “The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” Angela tweeted, referring to the radio show that she hosts with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. She didn’t further expand on what she meant by the tweet, but it had fans wondering if some big changes could be coming to the show. Angela’s tweet quickly went viral, with social media users discussing the cryptic post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
knowtechie.com

Facebook is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 8/8/2022 3:05 PM ET: Functionality to Facebook has been restored. You can find the original report below. If you were trying to avoid work for a bit and decided to hop on social media for a bit, then bad news. Facebook is down for a ton of people right now.
INTERNET
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Trevor Paglen and Experimental Geography

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, listen as MacArthur Genius Grant winner, artist, and experimental geographer Trevor Pagen and host Dylan Thuras discuss documenting government surveillance, AI, and place. Our podcast is an audio guide...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy