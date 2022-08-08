ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinon, AZ

KGUN 9

Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.
PINON, AZ

