Burlington, VT

WCAX

Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters

A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Lake...
BURLINGTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
anglerschannel.com

Estes Claims Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 8, 2022) – Boater Stephen Estes of Auburn, New Hampshire, caught five bass Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Champlain . The tournament, hosted by the City of Plattsburgh, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Estes earned $13,057, including a $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Cyclist hit by car in Albany

ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, VT
WCAX

Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 8th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re closing in on the end of the Summer season, with titles on the line and the Fall campaign firmly in sight. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. It was a fun run for the Vermont Mountaineers, who tied the NECBL record for wins in a season before ultimately falling in the championship series last week. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, the big blow came off the bat of Matt Venuto set the tone for a six-run inning and an 8-3 Game 1 win over the Sanford Mainers. Vermont would ultimately take the series in a decisive Game 3 back at the Rec Field on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man dies after falling off cliff, into water in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man is dead after falling off a cliff and into the water at Rock Point in Burlington. Officials say he fell about 60 to 80 ft. from the cliffs. Police got the call around 4 p.m. Saturday after a nearby boater witnessed the incident and jumped in the water to try to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT

