On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO