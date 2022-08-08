Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for something new to read? We got you some recommendations from a librarian. Plus, details on a festival for book lovers. Barbara Shatara of the Fletcher Free Library has some ideas on great ideas for August reads. Watch the video to see her picks. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, the summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms or blue-green algae. “We do keep...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters
A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Lake...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
anglerschannel.com
Estes Claims Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 8, 2022) – Boater Stephen Estes of Auburn, New Hampshire, caught five bass Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Champlain . The tournament, hosted by the City of Plattsburgh, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Estes earned $13,057, including a $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for his victory.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
WCAX
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
WCAX
Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers
A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. Updated: 5 hours ago. The NYS Vol....
WCAX
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 8th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re closing in on the end of the Summer season, with titles on the line and the Fall campaign firmly in sight. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. It was a fun run for the Vermont Mountaineers, who tied the NECBL record for wins in a season before ultimately falling in the championship series last week. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, the big blow came off the bat of Matt Venuto set the tone for a six-run inning and an 8-3 Game 1 win over the Sanford Mainers. Vermont would ultimately take the series in a decisive Game 3 back at the Rec Field on Thursday.
mynbc5.com
Man dies after falling off cliff, into water in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man is dead after falling off a cliff and into the water at Rock Point in Burlington. Officials say he fell about 60 to 80 ft. from the cliffs. Police got the call around 4 p.m. Saturday after a nearby boater witnessed the incident and jumped in the water to try to save him.
Comments / 0