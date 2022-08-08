Read full article on original website
WCAX
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
WCAX
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for something new to read? We got you some recommendations from a librarian. Plus, details on a festival for book lovers. Barbara Shatara of the Fletcher Free Library has some ideas on great ideas for August reads. Watch the video to see her picks. The...
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
WCAX
NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
adirondackalmanack.com
Land of the Towering White Pines
About 30 years ago I built a 16’x20’ shed to store my canoes, the riding lawnmower, my chainsaws and assorted wood scraps. There was a cute 8 foot white pine near the site that I left because it looked pretty. That “cute little white pine” has grown; it towered into the sky and its increasing diameter reached and pushed against the roof of my shed such that as that white pine swayed in the wind, causing my shed to creak and groan. Clearly it had to come down (the tree, not the shed). Once on the ground it measured over 60 feet tall.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some gradual relief from the humidity on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move north to south during the morning hours, and behind it dewpoints will begin to drop to more comfortable conditions. Dewpoints will fall from the 70s into the upper 50s from north to south, making things feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll also see a big range in temperature on Tuesday from the low 70s over northern Vermont to the mid to upper 80s over southern Vermont.
WCAX
Major upgrades on tap for New Hampshire wastewater facility
WCAX
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 8th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re closing in on the end of the Summer season, with titles on the line and the Fall campaign firmly in sight. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. It was a fun run for the Vermont Mountaineers, who tied the NECBL record for wins in a season before ultimately falling in the championship series last week. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, the big blow came off the bat of Matt Venuto set the tone for a six-run inning and an 8-3 Game 1 win over the Sanford Mainers. Vermont would ultimately take the series in a decisive Game 3 back at the Rec Field on Thursday.
WCAX
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
newportdispatch.com
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
WCAX
Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers
WCAX
YCQM: Aug. 7, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a primary preview with just two days to go. The race for governor, lieutenant governor, the race to fill Vermont’s open congressional seat and the race for secretary of state. Host: Cat Viglienzoni.
WCAX
New-look Hoopcats back to work
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last winter was yet another dominant season in a long line of them for the Hoopcats. But a combination of graduation and transfers saw eight players walk out the door this Spring. For a lot of programs, that’d be tough to bounce back from, but the...
WCAX
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont accepting applications for Class of 2023
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted from August 2, 2022 to November 1, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2022.
