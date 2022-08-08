ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
BURLINGTON, VT
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters

A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Lake...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
adirondackalmanack.com

Land of the Towering White Pines

About 30 years ago I built a 16’x20’ shed to store my canoes, the riding lawnmower, my chainsaws and assorted wood scraps. There was a cute 8 foot white pine near the site that I left because it looked pretty. That “cute little white pine” has grown; it towered into the sky and its increasing diameter reached and pushed against the roof of my shed such that as that white pine swayed in the wind, causing my shed to creak and groan. Clearly it had to come down (the tree, not the shed). Once on the ground it measured over 60 feet tall.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some gradual relief from the humidity on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move north to south during the morning hours, and behind it dewpoints will begin to drop to more comfortable conditions. Dewpoints will fall from the 70s into the upper 50s from north to south, making things feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll also see a big range in temperature on Tuesday from the low 70s over northern Vermont to the mid to upper 80s over southern Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
Homer
WCAX

Major upgrades on tap for New Hampshire wastewater facility

A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition. AARP Vt. director on what’s getting people 50+ to the polls. Vermonters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the primary election and those aged 50+ will take up a sizable amount of the votes.
POLITICS
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 8th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re closing in on the end of the Summer season, with titles on the line and the Fall campaign firmly in sight. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. It was a fun run for the Vermont Mountaineers, who tied the NECBL record for wins in a season before ultimately falling in the championship series last week. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, the big blow came off the bat of Matt Venuto set the tone for a six-run inning and an 8-3 Game 1 win over the Sanford Mainers. Vermont would ultimately take the series in a decisive Game 3 back at the Rec Field on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
VERMONT STATE
#Lake Champlain#Police#Vehicles#Brockton
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Cyclist hit by car in Albany

ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
ALBANY, VT
WCAX

YCQM: Aug. 7, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a primary preview with just two days to go. The race for governor, lieutenant governor, the race to fill Vermont’s open congressional seat and the race for secretary of state. Host: Cat Viglienzoni.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New-look Hoopcats back to work

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last winter was yet another dominant season in a long line of them for the Hoopcats. But a combination of graduation and transfers saw eight players walk out the door this Spring. For a lot of programs, that’d be tough to bounce back from, but the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont accepting applications for Class of 2023

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted from August 2, 2022 to November 1, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2022.
VERMONT STATE

