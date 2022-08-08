ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlsboro, OK

Road Rage Shooting That Injured Teen Investigated By Pott. County Sheriff's Office

By News 9
 2 days ago
Road rage along I-40 on Saturday led to gunfire and resulted in a teenager being hospitalized.

Madison Gates and Adrianna O'Daniel were driving on I-40 near the Earlsboro exit when authorities O'Daniel says an SUV started tailgating them and someone inside started shooting.

Gates was shot in the neck.

"I look over as I am dialing 911 and she's just slumped over, So I just started yelling her name," said O'Daniel. "She started fluttering her eyes and I just grabbed her hand."

O'Daniels managed to get help and investigators say Gates' injury is critical, but she is expected to recover.

There are no suspects at this time.

Deb Jewett
1d ago

Such a horrible tragedy. Surely law enforcement could have dispatched several officers up and down 1-40 as well as every exit. Sounds like the girls contacted law enforcement immediately. I think they missed the opportunity to catch the perpetrators

