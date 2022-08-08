Read full article on original website
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
MSU Billings Campus on Lockdown for ‘Potential Gunman’, BPD Respond
An emergency notification was posted on the Montana State University Billings Facebook page just before 11 am MDT on Tuesday (8/9) warning those on campus to lock their buildings due to a possible threat. According to the post, MSU Billings "received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus,"...
Billings Casino Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Searching for Suspect
A casino in midtown Billings was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning (8/8), according to a report on social media from the Billings Police Department. In the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Schwartz said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint around 1:22 am Monday at 1310 15th Street West.
