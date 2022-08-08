ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles fans excited for new season pack stadium for open practice

Philadelphia Eagles fans got a look at the squad Sunday ahead of the upcoming season.

The Birds held their first open practice as they continue to fine-tune their plays.

Some fans tell Action News they lined up four hours before gates even opened.

Jay Amamio said he thinks the Birds have what it takes to go all the way.

"All mushrooms, cheez whiz, the onions, we got all the ingredients with the team. Put it all together and we're going to eat all day," said Jay Amamio of Townsend, Delaware.

As all the players hit the field at Lincoln Financial Field, fans of all ages made sure they were as close to the action as they could get.

"I was so excited to come, I had to bring my son. This is a future Eagle player right here," said David Spaulding.

And for a former Eagles player, he says seeing fans in the stands never gets old.

"Philadelphia fans are the greatest, they are the best and so many true fans," said former Eagles player, Harold Carmichael.

It's a day Eagles fans look forward to each year.

The team says all the ticket proceeds from Sunday's open practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

They will be back out Friday, August 12 for the first pre-season game against the Jets.

