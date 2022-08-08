Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms
BALTIMORE -- We may finally be seeing the end of these miserable, sweltering, steamy, sultry, hot, annoying, uncomfortable, unrelenting, humid dog days of Summer... but I digress. It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service. We could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and there's also a slight chance of showers overnight. The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m.A pair of cold fronts moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring rain...
Maryland Weather: A typical hot & humid August day in store
BALTIMORE -- A typical hot and humid August day is in store Monday. The high temperature, at 94 degrees, is above normal but not unexpected for this time of summer, says First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams. With the humidity, it could feel like the upper- 90s this afternoon. While the heat is a factor Monday, there's no heat advisory in place in the Baltimore area. We could see isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m.There's more chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night between 9 and 11 p.m. It heats up a little more Tuesday with a high near 94, and heat index values as high as 103, according to the National Weather Service. The warm and humid airmass over the next few days is thanks in part to a Bermuda high pressure lingering just offshore over the next several days. Unsettled weather approaches mid-week in the form of a cold front before moving further south by late week. High pressure builds in for next weekend.
National Weather Service confirms path of EF-1 tornadic waterspout in Smith Island
BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornadic waterspout with peak wind speeds of 110 mph touched down in Smith Island last week.A waterspout touched down just southwest of the island about 7:20 p.m. "before moving ashore and capsizing several boats longer than 25 feet" in the Sheep Pen Gut waterway, according to the agency.After reaching an estimated 110 mph near the intersection of Marsh and Smith Island roads, the "tornado ripped the roof off of Island Time Bed and Breakfast and another block building right after this point," the agency said. "In addition, a mobile home just...
foxbaltimore.com
Heat and humidity start new week before cooler changes arrives in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 7 — Heat, humidity, and storms continue into the new week with a pattern change coming late week. Sunday is another hot and steamy day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. There is the chance for isolated storms during the afternoon through the early night.
abc27.com
Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo
BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms
Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA. The...
Northeast Baltimore residents may be without electricity for several days after severe storm
BALTIMORE -- More than 10,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers who live inside of the city limits remained without power Friday following severe thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday.Hundreds of tree branches littered neighborhoods in the aftermath of strong winds.Sometimes even whole trees were uprooted.Some of them fell on homes. Some of them fell on cars. Many of them littered the sidewalks and streets as crews hurry to restore power."It's a good thing nobody was outside," Patricia Gossard of Pinewood Avenue said of the various debris.The storm that swept through the city on Thursday came in fast and fierce,...
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland teenagers competing in golf tourney in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, Md. — Seven Maryland teenagers are competing in the UHY Baltimore Junior at the Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville. That's a national American Junior Golf Association qualifier and open championship. The American Junior Golf Association Qualifier takes place Monday, and the UHY Baltimore Junior Championship takes place Tuesday...
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
WTOP
‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.
Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon. Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block...
Wbaltv.com
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
Wbaltv.com
Residents gather to discuss solutions to increasing drag racing in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County is tackling drag racing issues in their communities. A Clarksville board held a town hall Monday night to address what they call increasing problems. At the meeting, Howard County police said they've seen a significant increase in car rallies since October 2020. And there...
Grandmother, grandson still missing 4 days after severe storms in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Silver Alert remains active for an elderly woman and her grandson, who were last seen in Northwest Baltimore last week shortly before severe storms struck the area.Police said Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, went missing Thursday evening. "They're out here. I know they're out here. I just want them home," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father, said Monday. "My son's innocent. He doesn't deserve this. My mother will do anything for everybody. She a pillar of the family." The pair were last seen leaving her home on Laurel Avenue in Baltimore City's Cylburn neighborhood. Marthann was...
