Huntsville, AL

Rena Powell
3d ago

My condolences to the family and loved ones.It's important that young ones have someone to talk to about relationships.Sometimes when things aren't going well they need to be able to feel safe enough to talk to someone and let them know what's going on.Their safety is important.The way they feel is important! Their future is at steak and that's important! As young ones it can be hard to realize that being in love with the wrong person isn't healthy.Emotionally or physically it can ruin your life or take your life.Prayers for all, Amen 🙏

WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.

This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
WAFF

Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
WAFF

Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road. After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning. According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release. The alert warns people...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a shooting that took place just after midnight on July 29. According to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department, Curtis Pickett, 32, was charged for a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Highland Apartments murder suspect pleads guilty to 2019 shooting

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On July 29, Mieisha Rashae Robinson pleaded guilty to a shooting in 2019 at Highland Apartments. According to court documents, Robinson entered a best interest plea of guilty to the crime of manslaughter as amended from the original charge of murder. In 2019, Robinson was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

