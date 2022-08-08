ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky

Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Homeless veteran honored in Laurel after hit-and-run

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends and family in the Laurel community gathered this evening to honor Harold Tucker. Tucker died from injuries in a hit-and-run incident on U.S. 84 on July 25. The driver is still unknown. Community members knew Tucker as the man who lived on the Cotton Mill...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Laurel, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg recognizes National Health Center Week

One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to help heal the community.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Inflation Impact: Brides on a budget

Serengeti Springs, a water park that will be an expansion of the Hattiesburg Zoo, is a $10.5 million project.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health

The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities. As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities that kept the community busy.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance

One Hattiesburg business is not only promoting physical health but also mental health to help heal the community. The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

10pm Headlines 8/9

Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers

Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss. The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities. As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities that kept the community busy. Bassfield native Malik Shorts returns as USM's leading
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

New water park to make large economic impact in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Serengeti Springs, a water park that will be an expansion of the Hattiesburg Zoo, is a $10.5 million project. However, the park is set to bring in roughly $2 million more in revenue than it cost to build within its first season. “Very, very conservative estimates...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins Monday. Wiggins Police now believe Taylor, who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement, got on a bus in Biloxi and may be in Jacksonville, Florida.
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 8/9

Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss. Players of the Pine Belt: FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. New water park to make large economic impact in the Hub City.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Brandon Hayes growing as a player, person at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandon Hayes was “the guy” at Oak Grove High School. The wideout reeled in 88 catches for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns during a three-year high school career, helping the Warriors to two South State Championships. He decided to stay home and play college...
HATTIESBURG, MS

