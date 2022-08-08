Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
ComicBook
2021's Best Movie is Now Streaming on Prime Video
As with any month new content continues to pop up on the various streaming services almost every day and Amazon Prime Video has managed to snag one of the best films if last year, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. It's not a major surprise that Prime Video would be streaming on the service since it was produced by Prime's recent acquisition MGM, but that the film can now be accessed online so easily is worth celebrating. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman), the film centers on Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
ComicBook
Monogatari Creator Announces New Series, Kaitou Flaneur no Junkai
The creator of Monogatari might have finished their run on the supernatural series that features creatures of the night and the humans wrapped up in their world, but it seems as though Nisio Isin isn't done with the medium of manga quite yet. In a new mystery novel titled Kaito Flaneur no Junkai, the writer will be joined by illustrator Takolegs to help in forming the story of a young thief who is seeking to return items rather than steal them for himself.
hypebeast.com
Katsuhiro Otomo Confirms He Is Still Working on a New Long-Form Manga
Fans of Katsuhiro Otomo will be delighted to learn that he has just confirmed that is currently still working on his first long-form manga since AKIRA. While talked about since 2012, the manga was officially brought back to the light in 2018 by Otomo, although there has yet to be a given timeline.
International Business Times
'Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World' Episode 6 Live Stream Details, Spoilers
Michio and Roxanne are ready to fight the boss in the labyrinth in "Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World" Episode 6. The official website has shared the spoiler stills and synopsis of the upcoming episode. Michio and Roxanne decide to challenge the boss on the first floor of the labyrinth.
ComicBook
The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Participated in Additional Filming Amid Legal Controversies
Despite a mounting list of alleged crimes and grievances, The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly participated in additional photography for the upcoming DC Comics movie. In a report on the status of in-development and pending-release DC projects, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that miller "participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer." It's unclear exactly when this additional photography took place, but it would appear Miller's regularly scheduled encounters with law enforcement did not hinder them from shooting extra scenes for the upcoming movie. Miller was charged earlier this week with Felony Burglary in Vermont.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Celebrates Movie's Release With Uta
One Piece is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its newest feature film, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate One Piece Film: Red's release with the newest addition to the anime franchise, Uta! One Piece is currently celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the manga's first run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and part of the celebration is a new feature film that's finally highlighting Red-Haired Shanks for the first real time in a while. Making matters even more curious is the fact that the new movie also introduces his daughter, the mysterious musician Uta.
Digital Trends
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will speed into theaters in 2024
It seems the Sonic cinematic universe is sticking with the pattern of releasing a Sonic film every two years. Paramount Pictures and the official Sonic movie Twitter account announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be coming to theaters on December 20, 2024. Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder....
ComicBook
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
epicstream.com
Haikyuu!! Season 5 Hinted in New Website Countdown
It has been over a year and a half now since the final episode of season 4, and it seems that a Haikyuu!! Season 5 announcement is coming soon based on a mysterious countdown on the website. Recently, a countdown went up on the Haikyuu!! official website which ends on...
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Rumors Grow Following New Poster
Kaiju No. 8 has been around for a couple of years now, and if you have checked out the manga, its popularity speaks for itself. The hit series has captured millions of readers with its action-centric story, and let's be real – who doesn't love a good kaiju adventure? Many have begged for a Kaiju No. 8 anime since the series got underway, and recent rumors have suggested such a project is in the works. And now, more evidence about a show has presented itself.
ComicBook
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite
It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Pac-Man to get a live-action film made by video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios
Pac-Man has chewed his way out of the arcade and onto the silver screen. The popular video game character has a live-action film on the way, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the company responsible for creating the character, and Wayfarer Studios are collaborating on the movie. Wayfarer...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
hypebeast.com
A Pac-Man Live-Action Movie is in the Works from Bandai Namco
A live-action film based on the classic arcade game Pac-Man is currently being developed by the original company behind the video game, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Wayfarer Studios, led by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz. First released in 1980, Pac-Man is a game where players control a munching yellow puck who must eat all the dots in the maze while avoiding colored ghosts. The game was a widespread commercial success, becoming one of the best-selling games ever, and continues to permeate into contemporary culture.
