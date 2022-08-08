ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Shades Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return

Rosie O'Donnell had a reminder of why she no longer watches The View courtesy of Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The former The View panelist, 60, took to TikTok Thursday to share her thoughts about Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the ABC daytime talk show earlier this week. "Okay, so I prepared myself....
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rosie O’Donnell responds to daughter’s claims about ‘not normal’ childhood

Rosie O’Donnell has clarified her comments about her daughter Vivienne’s childhood after the 19-year-old said her childhood was “not normal”.Vivienne has been sharing anecdotes from her upbringing with her TikTok followers, including the time she discovered Madonna and Oprah Winfrey were family friends.In a video earlier this week, the teenager said she had received dozens of comments about how O’Donnell had ensured her life was “normal” growing up.“No offence, Mom,” Vivienne said. “That never happened. She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”“She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Donald Trump
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Reportedly Raising Eyebrows for Being Rude to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest may appear to be a perfect pair for co-hosting a morning show. All seems swell between the pair, they are smiling ear-to-ear and they don't air their disagreements publicly. It seems wonderfully uneventful. But some fans, feel like Ripa is being a bit too pushy...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show

When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Celebrity#Crime#New York Times#The Chicago Tribune
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?

Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Mocks Will Smith in Wake of Apology Video

Chris Rock has made it clear that he's not about to speak out about Will Smith for free, and he's also reportedly tired of being portrayed as a victim. Since the infamous Oscars moment that overshadowed the ceremony completely, Rock has made some passing comments behind the scenes while on tour. Smith hadn't spoken about the moment until his video was released at the end of the week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy