There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Missouri Being Invaded by Blister Beetles, But Don’t Touch Them
As if 2022 needed more challenges, you can now add blister beetles to the list as there are reports they're being reported all over Missouri. While these are bad news for plants and horses especially, you shouldn't touch them. I saw this shared by The Fence Post based on information...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!
There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery posts 3rd-best monthly proceeds ever
The recent huge Megamillions jackpot helped the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery post its 3rd-best monthly proceeds since the lottery began in 2009.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales last month
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in July 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, the department of health reported on Tuesday. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 308 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KHBS
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
KATV
Community Health Centers of Arkansas
It’s National Health Center Week. Dr. Lanita S. White, Chief Executive Officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas explains how CHC's help Arkansans receive the high quality health care they need. For more information, click here.
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
talkbusiness.net
Longtime banker retires after 46 years
There’s a regional leadership change coming to publicly traded Regions Bank. After 46 years, Rogers bank executive Jerry Vest will retire on Aug. 31 as the Alabama bank’s top Northwest Arkansas market executive. Vest, 68, has worked for Regions Bank in various positions in Fort Smith and Rogers...
