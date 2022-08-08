ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!

There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales last month

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in July 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, the department of health reported on Tuesday. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 308 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
5NEWS

Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Community Health Centers of Arkansas

It’s National Health Center Week. Dr. Lanita S. White, Chief Executive Officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas explains how CHC's help Arkansans receive the high quality health care they need. For more information, click here.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Longtime banker retires after 46 years

There’s a regional leadership change coming to publicly traded Regions Bank. After 46 years, Rogers bank executive Jerry Vest will retire on Aug. 31 as the Alabama bank’s top Northwest Arkansas market executive. Vest, 68, has worked for Regions Bank in various positions in Fort Smith and Rogers...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

