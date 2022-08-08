Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered outside a church in Batavia to protest the Reawaken America Tour scheduled to take place there on Friday and Saturday.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place in Rochester, which sparked weeks of controversy and debate.

Shortly after the announcement had been made in Rochester, an online petition was formed calling for the owner of the venue to shut its doors to event organizers. It gained traction among city officials and community leaders, many of which referred to the event as “damaging and hateful.”

The event was then relocated to Batavia’s Cornerstone Church. The right-wing tour includes speakers who share ideas with Former President Donald Trump, and includes speakers from his administration including Kash Patel, Eric Trump, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Similar to Rochester, some Batavians do not want the event happening in their area, claiming it pushes hateful ideology, an idea that tour organizers deny.

“The people that might be for this thing are often the loudest but they don’t necessarily represent the majority,” protestor Lauren Berger said. “And there are a lot more people here that agree with us that are not physically here right now.”

Some pastors in last week’s protest in Batavia received death threats this week. Sunday, they arrived with face coverings and tape over their license plates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.