ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia

By Eric Piotrowski, Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzsTi_0h8bFCAZ00

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered outside a church in Batavia to protest the Reawaken America Tour scheduled to take place there on Friday and Saturday.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place in Rochester, which sparked weeks of controversy and debate.

Shortly after the announcement had been made in Rochester, an online petition was formed calling for the owner of the venue to shut its doors to event organizers. It gained traction among city officials and community leaders, many of which referred to the event as “damaging and hateful.”

Reawaken America Tour’ canceled in Rochester, to be hosted in Batavia

The event was then relocated to Batavia’s Cornerstone Church. The right-wing tour includes speakers who share ideas with Former President Donald Trump, and includes speakers from his administration including Kash Patel, Eric Trump, and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Similar to Rochester, some Batavians do not want the event happening in their area, claiming it pushes hateful ideology, an idea that tour organizers deny.

“The people that might be for this thing are often the loudest but they don’t necessarily represent the majority,” protestor Lauren Berger said. “And there are a lot more people here that agree with us that are not physically here right now.”

Local leaders call for ‘Reawaken America Tour’ event at Rochester’s Main St. Armory to be canceled

Some pastors in last week’s protest in Batavia received death threats this week. Sunday, they arrived with face coverings and tape over their license plates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 15

Peg Williams
1d ago

it's too bad that they are so afraid of free speech. or have they been so brainwashed by the liberal media that there's no room left in their brains for anything else.

Reply
7
Elizabeth Blanch
1d ago

Because we a Republic and the Constitution gives us Free speech. It not just for people you agree with.

Reply
7
Mikey
1d ago

They don’t want anyone thinking differently from what they want. Typical

Reply
9
Related
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy security: ‘We are understaffed at night’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crystal Lenear has been working at House of Mercy for nearly 30 years, as a security monitor assistant. She said she’s familiar with Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, the man facing charges for murder. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. “He has mental issues, yes, he was going through things, we […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Protest#Cornerstone Church#Main St Armory
News 8 WROC

Marshall Boxes given New York State Historic Business Designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney honored a local business with a New York State Historic Business Designation Tuesday. Marshall Boxes, located on Lexington Avenue, is a family-owned business that has provided custom packing services for more than 70 years, offering services to manufacturers across the region like Kodak and Xerox. Cooney praised the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

Electrify Buffalo to be held next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy