Small business loan contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - If you ever wanted to celebrate "taco Tuesday" seven days a week, this could be your chance.

A company called "Siete Foods" is giving $40,000 away to help Latinos open or expand their own businesses.

The money is available for taco trucks, taco stands, Mexican restaurants or taquerias anywhere in the U.S.

The competition was started because Latino businesses are reportedly less likely to receive bank loans than their non-Latino competitors.

A mother-daughter team in Oak Hill, Texas won the contest last year.

Details about how to apply for the contest are on the Siete Foods website .

