Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Biden to sign microchips bill, which advocates say is 'incomplete' without immigration
Biden will sign a bill that would boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips. Some advocates say the bill is incomplete without immigration.
Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm
Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their...
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbott, Texans push back against Washington, D.C. mayor's claims over illegal immigration
(The Center Square) – Texas leaders are pushing back against claims made by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she blamed Texas for her city’s struggles to deal with illegal immigrants. Bowser said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others are "tricking" illegal immigrants by transporting them to...
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries
One of the major aspects of Missouri’s recent primary was the number of races for which there actually was no contest. In more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate. That meant that in those 100-single-party district primaries, the primary […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Senate passes climate, tax and health care package
After long negotiations and more than 24 hours of voting, the Senate passed a spending bill aimed at tackling climate change, reducing drug costs and addressing inflation on Sunday along strict party lines. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion details path to the final vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers
A procedural mistake during a voting session in late June will require the lawmakers to cast their votes again Monday. The post Lawmakers to take do-over vote on bill protecting rights of temp workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 2