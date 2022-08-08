ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm

Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
INCOME TAX
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries

One of the major aspects of Missouri’s recent primary was the number of races for which there actually was no contest. In more than half of the 180 state legislative districts on the ballot, one of the two major parties did not have a candidate. That meant that in those 100-single-party district primaries, the primary […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri’s one-party primaries appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Senate passes climate, tax and health care package

After long negotiations and more than 24 hours of voting, the Senate passed a spending bill aimed at tackling climate change, reducing drug costs and addressing inflation on Sunday along strict party lines. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion details path to the final vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Reform#Organized Labor#Economy#Nebraska Hispanic Chamber#Lincoln

Comments / 0

Community Policy