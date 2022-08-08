ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

LeBron James' Son Could Be In For A Shock Move To Australia

LeBron James’ NBA prospect son Bronny could be in for a shock move to Australia and the NBL in 2023. Bronny is currently a senior in high school and is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft, however, that leaves his 2023 destination up for speculation. NBA eligibility...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Iain Mclean
CBS San Francisco

Russia's Daria Kasatkina bests Shelby Rogers, wins Silicon Valley Classic

SAN JOSE -- Daria Kasatkina fell to the ground in triumph and lay on her back for several moments after attacking a short ball off her serve and putting it away with a forehand winner on match point.A dramatic comeback victory sealed Sunday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the Russian star then turned back to the big picture in her topsy-turvy world: "I want to thank every single person who is sharing now this moment with us on this beautiful court, thank you guys," she told the crowd at San Jose State University while accepting her trophy. "I want...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medallist#Aussies#Commonwealth Games#Gold Medals
golfmagic.com

Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"

LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
GOLF
FanSided

Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams

In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
TENNIS
US News and World Report

Kyrgios Wins Citi Open Again; Samsonova Takes Women's Title

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins

Serena Williams is a rarity. Not only has she broken records and stood atop her sport as an undeniable champion, but she also transcended pop culture in such a way that we’d never seen before. The decorated athlete, businesswoman, and unassailable GOAT has built an unmatched career in the Open Era of tennis — where it all started. The news of Williams’ upcoming retirement following the 2022 US Open has given a lot of her longtime fans and supporters, ourselves included, pause. We thought back on everything the queen of the court has done, but nothing can match her collection of Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy