LeBron James' Son Could Be In For A Shock Move To Australia
LeBron James’ NBA prospect son Bronny could be in for a shock move to Australia and the NBL in 2023. Bronny is currently a senior in high school and is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft, however, that leaves his 2023 destination up for speculation. NBA eligibility...
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
Tennis-Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' decision to bow out has left tennis staring at the beginning of the end of the sport's golden era, a dreaded but inevitable prospect that has long been on the horizon.
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Russia's Daria Kasatkina bests Shelby Rogers, wins Silicon Valley Classic
SAN JOSE -- Daria Kasatkina fell to the ground in triumph and lay on her back for several moments after attacking a short ball off her serve and putting it away with a forehand winner on match point.A dramatic comeback victory sealed Sunday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the Russian star then turned back to the big picture in her topsy-turvy world: "I want to thank every single person who is sharing now this moment with us on this beautiful court, thank you guys," she told the crowd at San Jose State University while accepting her trophy. "I want...
Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"
LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
Teenage NBA Prospect Abiodun Adegoke Has Reportedly Grown To 7-Foot-11-Inches Tall
When we last checked-in with Abiodun Adegoke back in 2021, he was a 7-foot-9-inch internet sensation destined for a bright future in the NBA. Two years on and he's said to be still growing. According to multiple reports, including his personal Wikipedia page, Adegoke has grown by two inches –...
Kyrgios Wins Citi Open Again; Samsonova Takes Women's Title
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself,...
Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
Jackson Hastings asks Fox Sports to stop broadcasting footage of his horror leg snap
Jackson Hastings has asked for Fox Sports to stop replaying footage of his horrific leg snap. The Wests Tigers star suffered a season-ending injury during his side's clash victory over the Brisbane Broncos. A hip-drop tackle courtesy of Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan resulted in a huge amount of force being...
Paul Gallen's mega double-fight against Queensland rivals could be held under WWE tag team rules
Paul Gallen is scheduled to take on two former Queensland players in a crazy double fight, with the promoter admitting we could see an unprecedented WWE tag-team style rules bout. The double-fight will take place at Nissan Arena in Brisbane on September 15, throwing up a huge State of Origin...
A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins
Serena Williams is a rarity. Not only has she broken records and stood atop her sport as an undeniable champion, but she also transcended pop culture in such a way that we’d never seen before. The decorated athlete, businesswoman, and unassailable GOAT has built an unmatched career in the Open Era of tennis — where it all started. The news of Williams’ upcoming retirement following the 2022 US Open has given a lot of her longtime fans and supporters, ourselves included, pause. We thought back on everything the queen of the court has done, but nothing can match her collection of Grand Slam titles.
Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins
Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
This YouTube Channel Is a Gold Mine of Small Boats, Big Waves, and Bad Decisions
Why on Earth do boaters keep doing this? Stay on the beach, for god's sake.
