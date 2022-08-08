ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

WSYX ABC6

4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East

The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
NEWARK, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Sibling authors release biography uncovering lost piece of Civil War history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Donna and William Burtch have unearthed a gem of a family story with their biography W.G.: The Opium-addicted Pistol Toting Preacher Who Raised the First Federal African American Union Troops. The biography follows W.G. Raymond's appointment by President Abraham Lincoln to recruit the 1st U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
COLUMBUS, OH

