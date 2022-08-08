Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East
The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
WSYX ABC6
3 suspects in deadly northeast Columbus robbery, shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all three suspects in a deadly robbery on the northeast side in late June are now in custody. On June 25, police said two people were shot during a robbery on Argyle Drive. Neal Smith, 24 was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old woman was injured.
WSYX ABC6
Robert Edwards: Detective cites 'stuff the TV shows are made of' in cold-case arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators on Tuesday spoke about the cold-case arrest of a suspected killer, saying he might be linked to other crimes. Robert Edwards, now 67, is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 30-year-old Alma Lake in Urbancrest in 1991. Lake's naked body was dumped off the...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly shooting behind a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has been arrested and charged with murder. Dwann Anderson, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Tyreece Jefferson, 40, according to court documents. Jefferson was shot and killed behind the...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Township Police Department lacks funds to staff overnight officers
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department cannot afford to pay officers to patrol overnight hours after voters shut down a tax levy on the May 2022 ballot. According to the Franklin Township's police chief, six full-time officers will receive layoff notices this week, leaving the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
WSYX ABC6
Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit claiming race, gender discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police deputy chief Jennifer Knight is at odds with the city and the department she's served for years. Knight has filed a lawsuit naming the city, Chief Elaine Bryant, Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, and mayor Andrew Ginther as defendants in the case. The lawsuit...
WSYX ABC6
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
WSYX ABC6
Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State med student suffers fatal medical event during Pelotonia 102-mile ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A medical student at Ohio State raising money for cancer research suffered a fatal medical event while participating in the Pelotonia 102-mile ride. Mason Fisher, who Pelotonia said was a three-time rider and an active member of its community, passed away Saturday. Fisher's classmates organized...
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton Day: Ohio celebrates early literacy, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday was Dolly Day in the Buckeye State. Dolly Parton got her own day in Ohio and a celebration because of her work to help kids in the state. It was all in recognition of her Imagination Library, which sends kids under 5 free books.
WSYX ABC6
Two sides to meet again in contract dispute between Columbus schools, union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At the request of a federal mediator, Columbus City Schools and its teachers union will sit down again at the bargaining table this week, just days after teachers in the district issued a strike notice. The two sides hoping to avoid a teacher walkout, which...
WSYX ABC6
Sibling authors release biography uncovering lost piece of Civil War history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Donna and William Burtch have unearthed a gem of a family story with their biography W.G.: The Opium-addicted Pistol Toting Preacher Who Raised the First Federal African American Union Troops. The biography follows W.G. Raymond's appointment by President Abraham Lincoln to recruit the 1st U.S....
WSYX ABC6
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On January 1, Ohioans will be able to place their sports bets and they will be able to do so in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even Kroger stores across the state. The state released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type...
