ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6 hospitalized after tree falls on Class of ’72 reunion in Philly park

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrU8z_0h8bDuUl00

PHILADELPHIA — Six people attending a high school reunion in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park were injured Sunday after a tree fell on their tent.

Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman Kathy Matheson confirmed to WCAU-TV that the freak accident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. EDT.

The group was celebrating a reunion for the West Philadelphia High School class of 1972, WPVI-TV reported.

“I was standing right in front of that tent there. Then all of a sudden, all you heard was cracking,” witness Fernando Davis told WCAU.

According to police, the victims were all 66 and 67 years old, and each was listed in stable condition by Sunday evening, the TV station reported.

“Every man ran across this park to go pick up heavy tree branches together to get them off the classmates,” Florence Hagains of West Philadelphia told WPVI.

According to the TV station, a second tree came crashing down in the North Georges Hill picnic area of Fairmount Park later Sunday evening, but no injuries were reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia

For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Traffic Accident#Wpvi Tv#Wcau#North Georges Hill#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PhillyBite

Fox Chase Tavern Opens in Northeast Philadelphia

Fox Chase Tavern is now open in Northeast Philadelphia. The new tavern takes over the former Mcnally's on Rhawn, A neighborhood bar known for cold drinks and bar fare. Before opening the Fox Chase Tavern, The new owners are Kevin and Jen Bove, who enjoy good food and a great atmosphere. The couple also owns Squire Tavern in Somerton, a fine-dining restaurant. And now, the pair has expanded their offerings with a new location in Fox Chase, Located at 427 Rhawn Street. The couple is also devoted to motorcycle cruising. The menu includes cheesesteaks, roast pork, and appetizers such as fried pickles, wings, scrapple fries, and french onion soup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
103K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy