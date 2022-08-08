CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few players drew rave reviews from Virginia coaches coming out of the summer like running back Mike Hollins. "When I first got here Mike looked like a completely different kid than what I just saw yesterday," running backs coach Keith Gaither said, "I mean he's ripped to shred, he looks unbelievable, he looks like an elite Division I running back, he looks the way you want him to look when you come in the building."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO