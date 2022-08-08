ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Kam Butler highlights added depth on UVA defensive line

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tony Elliott breathed a sigh of relief at the first practice of fall camp seeing a full roster take the field for Virginia, especially at defensive line after the addition of four grad transfers. "They came here with an intent, they know that their time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Wicks focused on 'little things' after breakout season for Wahoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few teams in the country boast the talent and production in the receiving room like Virginia, but despite the depth it all starts with Dontayvion Wicks. "We need him to be the guy out front every day that's setting the tone," UVA associate head coach/wide...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Hollins challenged to take hold of UVA running back position

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few players drew rave reviews from Virginia coaches coming out of the summer like running back Mike Hollins. "When I first got here Mike looked like a completely different kid than what I just saw yesterday," running backs coach Keith Gaither said, "I mean he's ripped to shred, he looks unbelievable, he looks like an elite Division I running back, he looks the way you want him to look when you come in the building."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

#16 Camps | Monticello Mustangs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- For the Monticello Mustangs it's the past that pushes them forward. "We talk about the legacy that Monticello used to have and how the culture they had was way different and how everyone would talk about Monticello throughout the city," explained senior running back Selorm Kartey.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
WSLS

Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games

Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series

Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#American Football#College Football#Coach Tujague
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

local Kolsch beer earns first in the Virginia Craft Beer Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local Kolsch beer has beat 395 others and won at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup. The results were announced on money, and Decipher Brewing was one of 106 that entered in the competition this year. This was the largest state competition of any kind...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Experts on children navigating school with masks being optional to wear

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's back-to-school time for area children. This year might look different with masking being optional, but there are ways parents can prepare their children to navigate a world that looks so different. Some doctors and psychologists at the University of Virginia say that it's important...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places

Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy