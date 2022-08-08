Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Kam Butler highlights added depth on UVA defensive line
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tony Elliott breathed a sigh of relief at the first practice of fall camp seeing a full roster take the field for Virginia, especially at defensive line after the addition of four grad transfers. "They came here with an intent, they know that their time...
cbs19news
Wicks focused on 'little things' after breakout season for Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few teams in the country boast the talent and production in the receiving room like Virginia, but despite the depth it all starts with Dontayvion Wicks. "We need him to be the guy out front every day that's setting the tone," UVA associate head coach/wide...
cbs19news
Hollins challenged to take hold of UVA running back position
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Few players drew rave reviews from Virginia coaches coming out of the summer like running back Mike Hollins. "When I first got here Mike looked like a completely different kid than what I just saw yesterday," running backs coach Keith Gaither said, "I mean he's ripped to shred, he looks unbelievable, he looks like an elite Division I running back, he looks the way you want him to look when you come in the building."
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Monticello Mustangs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- For the Monticello Mustangs it's the past that pushes them forward. "We talk about the legacy that Monticello used to have and how the culture they had was way different and how everyone would talk about Monticello throughout the city," explained senior running back Selorm Kartey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser Commits to Maryland Over Virginia and Indiana
The Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Kevin Willard and the Terps on Sunday
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series
Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
cbs19news
local Kolsch beer earns first in the Virginia Craft Beer Cup
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local Kolsch beer has beat 395 others and won at the Virginia Craft Beer Cup. The results were announced on money, and Decipher Brewing was one of 106 that entered in the competition this year. This was the largest state competition of any kind...
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
cbs19news
Experts on children navigating school with masks being optional to wear
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's back-to-school time for area children. This year might look different with masking being optional, but there are ways parents can prepare their children to navigate a world that looks so different. Some doctors and psychologists at the University of Virginia say that it's important...
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Comments / 0