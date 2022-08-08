The 2022 Senior Expo for the 68th District of Pennsylvania took place on Friday, August 5, at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Once again, this year’s turnout was remarkable, with thousands of our senior citizens attending. The event was hosted by Representative Clint Owlett and his outstanding staff. Owlett stated that Legislative Aide Kim Johns worked tirelessly to make sure the event was a success. Seniors throughout the 68th district look forward to getting together at this event every year to catch up with friends and learn about the latest information essential to Senior Citizens in our region.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO