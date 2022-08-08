Read full article on original website
Senior Expo 2022
The 2022 Senior Expo for the 68th District of Pennsylvania took place on Friday, August 5, at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Once again, this year’s turnout was remarkable, with thousands of our senior citizens attending. The event was hosted by Representative Clint Owlett and his outstanding staff. Owlett stated that Legislative Aide Kim Johns worked tirelessly to make sure the event was a success. Seniors throughout the 68th district look forward to getting together at this event every year to catch up with friends and learn about the latest information essential to Senior Citizens in our region.
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
NewsChannel 36
Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
HPN News Update – August 9, 2022
The Tioga County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale Begins August 13, Blossburg’s wastewater treatment was tested for a virus, and the Valley Youth Shoe Bank has shoes for the new school year. These are today’s headlines for HPN News brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:
PhillyBite
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers
The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
Athens home destroyed in weekend fire; family looking for donations
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – On August 7, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wilawana Road in Athens Township. Now, the family who owned the home is looking for help from the community. Bryan Farr, Fire Chief of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, told 18 News that the fire broke out around […]
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
NewsChannel 36
Ambulance patient jumps out, pulls fire alarm at St. Joseph's Hosp. causing water damage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several floors at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira were damaged by water Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a man who was being transported by an ambulance crew. In a response to an inquiry by WENY, Arnot Health said the damage was caused by an "unauthorized...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles
With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Allegany, Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Allegany County and northern Potter County in Pennsylvania has expired. The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm moving through the area has weakened below the severe limit. Stay tuned to Storm Team 2 for the latest updates.
Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
