Read full article on original website
Ebonee Johnson
1d ago
I used to take my son to Katrina's daycare...I hate this for her and her family... as kids we loved Coach Banyard💜I'm glad they finally got justice.
Reply
3
rizzy E
1d ago
I'm confused if the boyfriend didn't kill her and he was just a brother of the murderer how is he getting charged is he allegedly the person that set it up or was he the driver or what all I seen was them saying he's the brother and they were dating
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Missing Wesson man found dead; Suspect arrested for his murder
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man went missing in Wesson, Mississippi. The Wesson Police Department says that they recently received a report of a missing man, Tony Taylor. The police then located the deceased body of Taylor. Samuel Ray King...
WAPT
Second arrest made in apartment complex murder
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said a second arrest has been made in a shooting death at an apartment complex. Charles Kirk, 18, was arrested at a home on Murrah Drive Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Laquarrius Giles. Martravious Douglas is also charged with murder. Giles...
WAPT
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacquez Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen gun. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. JPD said Brown is on administrative leave for a personnel matter.
WLBT
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County authorities arrest woman for attempting to break into a church
A Brandon woman was arrested by Warren County authorities after attempting to break into a church. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County deputies were dispatched to St. Alban’s Church in the Bovina community. A concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot. Deputy David Culbertson arrived...
WLBT
Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m. According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.
mageenews.com
Press Release from the Magee Police Department
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The morning of August 6th deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at a residence inside the city limits of Magee. Officers spoke with the complainant and the complainant signed an affidavit for simple assault domestic violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral video of arrest involving Miss. trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants. Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000. Police said you should not […]
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit in Metrocenter Mall case moves forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The revolving door of issues with Metrocenter Mall in Jackson were front and center during a court hearing on Tuesday. Plaintiff Christopher Jones, who is a business investor, addressed the court by phone during a status call in the case. He alleged a series of fraud accusations against Emily Sanders in […]
Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
vicksburgnews.com
One injured in stabbing at Apple Orchard Apartments
A woman was injured Saturday night in an altercation that took place at Apple Orchard Apartments, located at 902 Blossom Lane in Warren County. Just after 10 p.m., E-911 received a call about a disturbance at the apartments in which someone had been injured, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Arriving...
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
Comments / 14