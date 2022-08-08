Read full article on original website
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
Tioga County Fair 2022 – Event Highlights
This year marks the 56th time people will come from all over the area to have fun at the Tioga County Fair!. There are many ways for us all to support the fair this year. Some will volunteer by taking your ticket at one of the gates. And of course, we can all play our part by buying a ticket to the fair! All week the 4-H children and young adults will show how well they cared for their animals throughout the year. We will not forget to mention the parents of those young farmers who spend many hours supporting and teaching them. And we can all take part by choosing to support the fair by selecting the activities and exhibits we would like to enjoy this week.
WETM
Possible reasons why gas is still above $4 in the Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The United States is feeling relief at the pump across many states, but in New York and Pennsylvania, the price for a gallon of gas is still just as high as it was back in March. According to AAA, the Southern Tier is starting off...
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
binghamtonhomepage.com
Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles
With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
PhillyBite
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
wesb.com
Hamlin Bank Open @ Smethport Country Club
Smethport County Club hosted the Annual Hamlin Bank Open on Sunday. The tournament has 3 flights, the championship, first place and the senior flights. Winners of the Championship Flight were Terry Gleason (72) who won on 2nd playoff hole over Brendan Santana, 1st net was a tie between John Boyd & Andy Dynda (69).
Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
Athens home destroyed in weekend fire; family looking for donations
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – On August 7, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wilawana Road in Athens Township. Now, the family who owned the home is looking for help from the community. Bryan Farr, Fire Chief of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department, told 18 News that the fire broke out around […]
Burglar in Tioga County leaves their mark with Sharpie marker
Covington, Pa. — A burglar left their mark with a Sharpie marker at a residence in Covington Township, Tioga County. State police at Mansfield say they were dispatched to a report of a burglary on July 30. When they entered the residence, they found 666 was written on the walls with a Sharpie marker. The suspect also had drawn a pentagram on a kitchen counter. Police said the suspect broke into the residence on Canada Road through a window. Police were able to locate fingerprints on a window and sent them to a lab for identification. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
NewsChannel 36
Ambulance patient jumps out, pulls fire alarm at St. Joseph's Hosp. causing water damage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several floors at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira were damaged by water Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a man who was being transported by an ambulance crew. In a response to an inquiry by WENY, Arnot Health said the damage was caused by an "unauthorized...
cnyhomepage.com
Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events
(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
WETM
Uncomfortable conditions, including a heat advisory, for Sunday
Waking up to a quiet and humid Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start off the day with temperatures in the low 70’s. A heat advisory goes in effect for the Southern Tier later this morning with heat index values over 95 degrees expected. The advisory lasts until Monday at 8 PM. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. A chance of isolated rain showers this afternoon, but a wash out is not expected. High temperatures reach the low 90’s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with patchy fog likely as conditions remain humid. Lows in the upper 60’s.
Contractor allegedly stole from fire victim
Lock Haven, Pa. — A contractor stole nearly $20,000 from a fire victim who paid the construction company owner to rebuild a shed and repair fire damage to a home, police say. Mill Hall police arrested Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, on Friday and charged with four counts of felony home improvement fraud. McHenry, owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction in Lock Haven, had taken a $18,450 payment from a individual to rebuild a storage shed that had burned down, according to Officer Brandon Coleman....
Crash closes Route 220 in Sullivan County
UPDATE: As of 6:20 p.m., Route 220 reopened in both directions. Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 154 just north of Laporte Borough in Laporte Township and Route 87 in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Route 87 and Route 154 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
