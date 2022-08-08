Read full article on original website
Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris
Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
ADVISORY CANCELLED: 71-year-old Springfield man found
UPDATE 7:58 P.M: The advisory has now been called off. Tomlin was located safe. Thank you to all who shared. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man, 71-year-old Spencer Lee Tomlin, who left Mercy Hospital at 9:00 AM on 08/09/2022. Tomlin is described as a black male, age 71, with a […]
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft and attack of a couple at a red light in Springfield. Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft charge in the case. He does not face an assault charge in the case. Investigators say...
Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
Forecast: Drying Out And Then Heating Back Up
A wave of rain and thunderstorms that set in Monday afternoon spilled over into Tuesday morning. The rain was heaviest over Southwest Missouri, an area that has been missed by recent waves of rainfall. 24-hour rainfall totals were in the 2 to 4″ range across much of Southwest Missouri. Springfield officially picked up 0.78″ at the airport. Amounts were quite a bit heavier across town with totals generally between 1 and 2″. This is a great trend that the area is in after a brutally hot and dry stretch of weather earlier in the summer. Much of the Ozarks has picked up several inches of rainfall in the past 2 weeks after going the first month and a half of summer with only a few inches.
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed
(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman is back in a Greene County Courtroom. Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
Route 66 Festival to close many downtown streets, what you need to know
The festival takes place in downtown Springfield and starts Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Although the festivities don't begin until Thursday, late Wednesday night is when you can see roads start closing for the festival.
Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
