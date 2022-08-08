A wave of rain and thunderstorms that set in Monday afternoon spilled over into Tuesday morning. The rain was heaviest over Southwest Missouri, an area that has been missed by recent waves of rainfall. 24-hour rainfall totals were in the 2 to 4″ range across much of Southwest Missouri. Springfield officially picked up 0.78″ at the airport. Amounts were quite a bit heavier across town with totals generally between 1 and 2″. This is a great trend that the area is in after a brutally hot and dry stretch of weather earlier in the summer. Much of the Ozarks has picked up several inches of rainfall in the past 2 weeks after going the first month and a half of summer with only a few inches.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO