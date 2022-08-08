ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris

Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

ADVISORY CANCELLED: 71-year-old Springfield man found

UPDATE 7:58 P.M: The advisory has now been called off. Tomlin was located safe. Thank you to all who shared. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man, 71-year-old Spencer Lee Tomlin, who left Mercy Hospital at 9:00 AM on 08/09/2022. Tomlin is described as a black male, age 71, with a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WSBS

Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days

Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Drying Out And Then Heating Back Up

A wave of rain and thunderstorms that set in Monday afternoon spilled over into Tuesday morning. The rain was heaviest over Southwest Missouri, an area that has been missed by recent waves of rainfall. 24-hour rainfall totals were in the 2 to 4″ range across much of Southwest Missouri. Springfield officially picked up 0.78″ at the airport. Amounts were quite a bit heavier across town with totals generally between 1 and 2″. This is a great trend that the area is in after a brutally hot and dry stretch of weather earlier in the summer. Much of the Ozarks has picked up several inches of rainfall in the past 2 weeks after going the first month and a half of summer with only a few inches.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. neighborhoods cleaning up debris, damaged trees after Monday’s storms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Clean-up efforts are underway in Branson neighborhoods after Monday’s strong winds and heavy rain damaged trees and left debris scattered. When they woke up Tuesday morning, Branson residents said the storm scattered limbs across the subdivision, and trees were blocking the roadway in some areas. Lakewood estate maintenance crews say it will take a few days to clean up all of the debris. T.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed

(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

