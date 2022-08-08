Read full article on original website
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Metro News
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Main Streets announces lighting infrastructure project for Elk City in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A project to light the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side is coming to fruition after being four years in the making. Officials with Charleston Main Streets (CMS), Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), City of Charleston, and other local partners gathered on Indiana Avenue Monday to unveil a $483,500 lighting infrastructure project.
wchsnetwork.com
Justice appoints Larry Pack to senior advisor position
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Del. Larry Pack is leaving the House of Delegates to become a senior advisor to Gov. Jim Justice. Justice announced the appointment in a Monday morning news release. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Justice said. “He...
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
wchsnetwork.com
Pickleball coming to Shawnee Sports Complex as officials break ground on facility
DUNBAR, W.Va. — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States continues to grow in Kanawha County — pickleball. The groundbreaking for a new pickleball facility featuring eight lighted regulation-size courts at the Shawnee Sports Complex took place Tuesday. Officials with the complex and the Kanawha County Commission hope to have the courts open by the end of September.
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
wchsnetwork.com
Summer construction projects winding down for Kanawha County Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the summer winds down and students get ready to head back to the classroom in Kanawha County, officials with the school district say most construction projects will be ‘substantially complete’ in time for the school year. Andrew Crawford, Executive Director of Facilities and...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston art office inviting public to help with new Appalachian Power Park mural
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Office of Public Art is inviting baseball fans to help with a new mural honoring a West Virginia baseball legend. The mural at Appalachian Power Park will pay tribute to Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a male league. Stone, who was born in Bluefield, played two seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs, both of the Negro American League.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha City building damaged by fire, demolition to take place
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A building along MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City is set to be torn down after a Tuesday morning fire. The blaze, which broke out shortly before 10 a.m., occurred in a vacant two-story building located between the former Hooter’s restaurant and Captain D’s. Heavy...
WVDOT is hiring accountants and auditors RIGHT NOW! Special hiring event scheduled!
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring accountants and auditors right now to work at WVDOT headquarters in Charleston, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. The WVDOT currently has eight positions available in the Auditing Division and...
South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va. Business Hub Tackles Workforce Challenges With Addiction Recovery Training Program
A fourth Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery will open later in August in Beckley. The company formalized a program focused on helping employers create work spaces that are recovery friendly. The program is called Communities of Healing. It was started by Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan, as a...
WDTV
TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Monday. TSA officials said the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets, and the carry-on bag also contained an additional magazine with five more bullets.
Delegate Brandon Steele announces run for House Speaker
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Brandon Steele, a Republican from Raleigh County and current Chairman of the House Committee on Government Organization, announced that he will seek election as Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates after the November election. In a statement released today, Steele said, “Based...
