Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Buffalo police investigating motorcycle crash on Abbott Road
Police said around 8:15 a.m. a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash near Abbott Road and Strathmore Avenue
Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash
EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
chautauquatoday.com
South Dayton man charged after crash in Hanover
A South Dayton man is facing charges, including DWI, after a crash Sunday morning in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded the call on Hanover Road near Route 39 around 8 am and say that the driver, 33-year-old Douglas Tyma, was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Tyma was charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Tyma was released and will return back to Hanover Town Court to answer the charges.
Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman. 86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police about this incident and was told "they have no comment at this time."
Eden man killed in motorcycle crash on Belknap Road
Eden police announced a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday. A passerby reported the crash around 2:15 a.m. on Belknap Road.
WIVB
44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
chautauquatoday.com
Four Arrested on Drug Charges After High-Speed Chase in South County
A high-speed chase that began on Jamestown's east side and ended in the Frewsburg area resulted in four arrests Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Allen Street and Willard Street just before 12:00 PM after a known wanted parolee, 40-year-old Samuel Pointer of Jamestown and Buffalo, was seen driving the vehicle. Pointer failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that went out of the city and through the Town of Ellicott before ending on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. Pointer and a female passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Trippe of Jamestown, were taken into custody. Police add that there was a less-than-one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle who was not injured. After the pursuit, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Pointer's residence. 44-year-old Russell Bartlett of Jamestown and 49-year-old Don Lawson of Buffalo were inside the residence, along with 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns.
Williamsville man pleads guilty to aggravated harassment
A Williamsville man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment on August 4 in State Supreme Court.
SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs in Orchard Park
The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.
chautauquatoday.com
State troopers investigate two-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Sheridan
New York State Police report that troopers from Fredonia are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 5 in the town of Sheridan Sunday evening. According to the State Police website, 33-year-old Amisadai Vazquez-Mazariegos of Eden and 19-year-old Karissa Spicola of Fredonia were driving the vehicles involved in the crash that was reported shortly before 9 pm. A total of five people were injured. WDOE News has learned that several agencies assisted at the scene of the crash, including Dunkirk Fire, Sheridan Fire, Alstar ambulance and Chautauqua County EMS.
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
Buffalo Police: Man shot Sunday morning on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.
13 WHAM
'Miraculous': Truck barrels through house in Scottsville, no one injured
Scottsville, N.Y — No one was hurt when an alleged drunk driver drove into a Scottsville home - and through the living room - before coming out the other side. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Randy Bratcher Jr., 34, struck the north side of a Rochester Street home.
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted. La...
'Exhausting and it's infuriating': Months after the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Black residents there are grappling with the trauma of the reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
