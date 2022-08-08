ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

2 On Your Side

Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash

EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
EDEN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

South Dayton man charged after crash in Hanover

A South Dayton man is facing charges, including DWI, after a crash Sunday morning in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded the call on Hanover Road near Route 39 around 8 am and say that the driver, 33-year-old Douglas Tyma, was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Tyma was charged with driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Tyma was released and will return back to Hanover Town Court to answer the charges.
HANOVER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police asking for help locating 86-year-old

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police are asking for public assistance in locating an elderly woman. 86-year-old Leona Ordway was last seen just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hopkins and Klein Road area of Amherst. She is described as 5’0″, 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
AMHERST, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
WIVB

44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
EDEN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Four Arrested on Drug Charges After High-Speed Chase in South County

A high-speed chase that began on Jamestown's east side and ended in the Frewsburg area resulted in four arrests Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of Allen Street and Willard Street just before 12:00 PM after a known wanted parolee, 40-year-old Samuel Pointer of Jamestown and Buffalo, was seen driving the vehicle. Pointer failed to comply and led officers on a pursuit that went out of the city and through the Town of Ellicott before ending on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. Pointer and a female passenger, 23-year-old Dakota Trippe of Jamestown, were taken into custody. Police add that there was a less-than-one-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle who was not injured. After the pursuit, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Pointer's residence. 44-year-old Russell Bartlett of Jamestown and 49-year-old Don Lawson of Buffalo were inside the residence, along with 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns.
JAMESTOWN, NY
#Police
chautauquatoday.com

State troopers investigate two-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Sheridan

New York State Police report that troopers from Fredonia are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 5 in the town of Sheridan Sunday evening. According to the State Police website, 33-year-old Amisadai Vazquez-Mazariegos of Eden and 19-year-old Karissa Spicola of Fredonia were driving the vehicles involved in the crash that was reported shortly before 9 pm. A total of five people were injured. WDOE News has learned that several agencies assisted at the scene of the crash, including Dunkirk Fire, Sheridan Fire, Alstar ambulance and Chautauqua County EMS.
SHERIDAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
TONAWANDA, NY

