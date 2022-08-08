Read full article on original website
Nevada native Ryne Nelson glad to be competing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Henderson to Reno with a number of stops in between. Ryne Nelson started his baseball journey like most. He tried the sport out after seeing a family member play, in Ryne’s case, his dad. As a two-way baseball star at Basic High School Ryne...
Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games
Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
Get ready for the return of the Senior Summer Games
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Registration is now open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for the event, which runs from August 22 to September 2, 2022. This year, new events are being added such as axe-throwing and disc-golf. Registration can be...
Reno woman creates financiallyfitemployees.com to help navigate inflation (PART 1)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. ”Where do you see the Company in five years?” asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond. “We have an overarching...
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those who went away from home to a college or university, who can forget moving into a dorm for the first time? It really is a way of stepping into independence, for many, for the first time. But for the fall of 2022, there’s a...
Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
Lyon County reimagines employment opportunities
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people and businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, but rural counties are still struggling to fill jobs. “Today, people’s quality of life and time with their family is more important than the dollar,” said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page. Page says that’s...
Lyon County hiring issues
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
Councilmember Neoma Jardon submits resignation after 10 years on city council
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted her resignation Monday and will serve as the Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. Jardon served 10 years on the Reno City Council. Her last day will be August 15, 2022. In a press release, the City of Reno...
Waffles and Wishes go hand in hand at Make-A-Wish’s largest fundraiser in the region
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Make-A-Wish’s fundraiser breakfast, “Waffles and Wishes.”. Regional director, Seema Donahoe, stopped by Morning Break to share how the event will help raise the money for the more than 50 kids waiting for their wishes to be granted here in Northern Nevada.
Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit’s annual “Art of Childhood” fundraiser at the end of the month. This year’s theme is “Pop of Color.”
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin satisfies your sweet tooth with a brûlée peaches and mixed berries dessert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s not summer until you’ve enjoyed a satisfyingly sweet, fruity dessert and that’s exactly what Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes has brought with him this week. Cooking this brûlée peaches dessert along side him, is a well known Reno realtor, Mike Wood, and Cameron Evans from CAMGEA who work together to promote social media for good. It’s a movement and business model that’s all about using the power of social media to promote positivity in and around Reno.
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said. It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard. Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic...
Changes in 2022 could alter tax returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sign outside of Jackson Hewitt says, “Year-Round Help.”. Believe it or not, business is starting to pick up now and goes through October. That’s because the IRS final deadline to file a tax return is October 17. “People that are extremely busy,” says...
