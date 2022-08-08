Donatos Pizza’s Executive Chairwoman and Chief Purpose Office addresses summer 2022 graduates at 431st commencement

Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School
A 13-year-old from Texas has just become the youngest Black student ever accepted to medical school – talk about Black Girl Magic!
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?
Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students returning to campus want the ‘university experience’ missed during COVID-19
Universities are implementing COVID-19 safety plans to maintain safe and healthy environments — through protocols like enhanced cleaning or a focus on ventilation and air quality — for the imminent return of students to in-person learning on campuses. While these plans include extensive efforts to help students safely...
'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college
Angel Hope looked at the math test and felt lost. He had just graduated near the top of his high school class, winning scholarships from prestigious colleges. But on this test — a University of Wisconsin exam that measures what new students learned in high school — all he could do was guess.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
La Deaux named Activities Coordinator for Horace High School
(West Fargo, ND) -- Horace high School has its new leader for sports and activities. The West Fargo School District has announced that Aaron La Deaux has accepted the position of activities coordinator for the school. "Aaron has a great vision for running an activities department with high integrity," said...
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
Comments / 0