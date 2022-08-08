ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM PDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm... Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm... The thunderstorm has weakened but gusty winds...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
FAIRBANKS, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Preparedness#Advisories#Wfo Medford Warnings#Greenview
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Heatwave: Met Office issues four-day amber warning for extreme heat

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for four days this week as temperatures are set to soar.Heat will build throughout the week, with the warning in place from midnight on Thursday, 11 August, to Sunday, 14 August.Though the weather will be hot, temperatures are not expected to be as bad as July's heatwave, which saw record temperatures of over 40 degrees."Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday," Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Biden pledges $1b in security assistance to UkraineAshton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder diagnosis
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-102300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower. elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to. around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to. 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy