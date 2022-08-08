Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM PDT... The affected areas were... Coastal waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm... Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm... The thunderstorm has weakened but gusty winds...
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
One of the world’s driest places just saw record flooding
Road damage at Mud Canyon. NPSThe annual Southwest Monsoon brings a wall of moisture to Death Valley National Park.
natureworldnews.com
Dangerous Heat to Continue in the Pacific Northwest Flood Threat in the Southwest United States: NWS
Extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and possible floodings threats in the Southwest regions of the United States will continue in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather could also persist during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and August 14. The...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Heat Advisory: Temperatures Expected to Reach 110 Degrees Fahrenheit in the Great Plains by Early Next Week
Extreme heat has continued to affect the Great Plains and interior West of the United States, based on weather reports on Saturday, July 16. The said regions are reportedly at risk of dangerous high temperatures affecting both humans and livestock, as well as crops, and infrastructure like power grids. Hot...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Heatwave: Met Office issues four-day amber warning for extreme heat
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for four days this week as temperatures are set to soar.Heat will build throughout the week, with the warning in place from midnight on Thursday, 11 August, to Sunday, 14 August.Though the weather will be hot, temperatures are not expected to be as bad as July's heatwave, which saw record temperatures of over 40 degrees."Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday," Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Biden pledges $1b in security assistance to UkraineAshton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder diagnosis
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Flood and heat alerts remain across the country
Flood alerts remain for the Southwest and central US as heat alerts remain for the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-102300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower. elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to. around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to. 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny,...
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
