WWII bomb detonated after being found in drought-hit Italian river
A large Second World War bomb discovered in an Italian river during a severe drought has been safely defused, the military has said.Fishermen spotted the US-made device, which weighed 450kg and contained 240kg of explosives, in the dried-up River Po on 25 July.The discovery came after the river’s water levels hit a record low following months of low rainfall.“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the River Po due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought,” Colonel Marco Nasi said.Around 3,000 people who live in the surrounding area had to evacuate their homes before...
Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot
COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A volcano has erupted on a mountain near Iceland's capital Reykjavik after days of rising earthquake activity in the area, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Wednesday.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week. Three life jackets from the wreckage were spotted about 160 feet...
Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat
A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
Jaw-dropping photos show fiery skies over Antarctica caused by aftereffects of Tongan volcanic eruption
ANTARCTICA — If you enjoy photographs that show off some of the naturally-occurring beauty seen on our planet, you’re in for a treat. Researchers in Antarctica are sharing jaw-dropping photos that reveal the fiery skies caused by the aftereffects of a Tongan volcanic eruption. Stuart Shaw, an Antarctica...
Massive Mystery Sinkhole Gapes Open in Chilean Desert
It looks like a cartoon version of a sinkhole. A massive pit has opened up in the ground in Chile's Atacama desert region. First detected July 30, the hole, estimated to be 82 feet (25 meters) in diameter and 650 feet (200 meters) deep, is under investigation as to what caused it.
Third fuel tank collapses as helicopters battle Cuban blaze
Cuban army helicopters scrambled to contain a blaze that felled a third tank at a fuel depot on Monday after burning for days, as the search continued for 16 missing firefighters. "Work is intensifying to combat the fire," the Cuban presidency said on Twitter Monday, adding this was a "decisive day" for the effort.
France's going through its most severe drought ever, PM says
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing its “most severe drought” ever recorded and announced the activation of a government crisis unit. Borne said in a written statement on Friday that many areas in France are going through a “historic situation” as the country endures its third heatwave this summer. “The exceptional drought we are currently experiencing is depriving many municipalities of water and is a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and biodiversity,” the statement said. Weather forecasts suggest that the heat, which increases evaporation and water needs, could continue for the next 15 days, possibly making the situation even more worrying, the statement stressed.
Balochistan: Drone footage shows scale of flood devastation in Pakistan
A series of flash floods has left a trail of destruction in one of the most vulnerable and impoverished areas of Pakistan, ruining human lives and property.Drone footage from the southwestern province of Balochistan shows just some of the thousands of houses destroyed as people scramble to save what is left. Torrential rains and flash floods in the last few weeks have killed at least 136 people and displaced thousands.Dozens of people are missing, while thousands have been forced to live in the open under extreme heat, raising concerns that the death toll may further climb.Some of the heavily...
Tourist boats marooned, farm land parched as drought lowers Europe's rivers
VILLERS-LE-LAC, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Business for Francoise Droz-Bartholet has reduced to a trickle, just like stretches of the Doubs River straddling the French-Swiss border that her cruise boats usually ply.
Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'
Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
Beaches, mountains, ancient towns and low prices? Albania has it all
“It used to be rare that journalists would come here,” says Elton Caushi, head of tour operator Albanian Trip, who I meet in the capital, Tirana. “When they did come, they only wanted to talk about blood feuds and sworn virgins.”. The traditions that once dominated tribal politics...
‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage
The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico
Ten miners have been trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico for over 24 hours, as rescuers battle to reach them.
Police Rescue Lost and Dehydrated Eagle That Gatecrashed Royal Palace
The young eagle was struggling to take flight at the royal palace and was rescued by the wildlife unit.
