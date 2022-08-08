Read full article on original website
Mischelle Gilbert
1d ago
that's odd. all of a sudden she is concerned. after what, ten years? and she lost as she should have.
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Bathrooms, water and electrical systems are first up in Michigan’s $250M plan to improve state parks
Michigan is about to start spending $250 million that was earmarked this year for state parks improvements. Two “shovel ready” projects will break ground this fall at Straits State Park and Cheboygan State Park. The work is something “for campers to get excited” about, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
WNDU
Bird Scooters migrate out of Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Bird Scooters are getting the boot in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph!. City officials confirmed both received a notice from Bird saying they are ending their summer-long experiment. It comes after the scooter rental service reported only one percent of rental time in the last five weeks.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
It's the third time an invasive carp has been caught beyond the barriers since 2010.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
WNDU
South Bend city, school officials highlight school zone safety
Officials with the St. Joseph County Department of Health say that a pool of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes has been identified in northeastern Mishawaka. Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. Holcomb calls for special election to fill...
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
WNEM
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Michigan Avenue railroad crossing in downtown Kalamazoo will close to traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI – A railroad crossing will close in downtown Kalamazoo, sending drivers on a more than half-mile detour. The railroad crossing on East Michigan Avenue at Pitcher Street will close Monday, Aug. 22, as Grand Elk Railroad makes improvements, a news release from the city of Kalamazoo said.
WNDU
Medical Moment: The danger of filling prescriptions online
Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress. Political leaders are reacting after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
August weather in Michigan? Here’s how it normally goes
August is mostly a summery month here in Michigan, with hints of fall. Here’s a quick look at what the long-term averages show happens to our weather through August. The highest average high temperature occurred around July 19. From the highest average temperature in late July to the beginning of August, we lost one degree on our average high temperature. Now the loss of heating capability from the sun accelerates some in August.
