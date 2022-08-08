ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

MSUM Football Enters Fall Camp With Key Returners

MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR/Nick Couzin)— Minnesota State-Moorhead football was back on Nemzek field for the first time since the spring as it was the first day of fall camp. Its all in preparation for game one under the lights, September 1st against Sioux Falls. The dragons are a young team...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Fargo 12U All-Stars stay alive with a win over Kansas

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars stayed alive with a win on Monday in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana. The North Dakota representative beat their Kansas counterparts by a 10-6 score. After each team scores three runs in the 1st inning, Fargo took the lead for...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo 12U All-Stars split this weekend, play this afternoon

(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars will try to continue on in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament. The North Dakota Representative will face the Kansas representative this afternoon at 3:00 PM in Whitestown, Indiana, just northwest of Indianapolis. After a 5-2 win on Friday over Coon Rapids-Andover, MN, the...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redhawks#Salvage#Baseball#Sports#Lrb Fargo Fm#The American Association#Rbi
740thefan.com

Meetings Set to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials will host three public meetings this month to discuss chronic wasting disease in North Dakota. “Chronic wasting disease presents serious concerns for the long-term health of our big game populations,” said Casey Anderson, wildlife division chief. “While the status of this disease has changed considerably in North Dakota over the past two decades, we’ve also learned a lot.”
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested

FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6th shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident

FARGO (KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Casselton man charged with fraudulent ATV accident claims

FARGO (KFGO) – A Casselton man has been charged with insurance fraud in Cass County. The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department brought felony charges against 58-year-old Paul Baumler after Baumler filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents and investigators identified 14 of the claims to have evidence of material misrepresentation.
CASSELTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy