740thefan.com
MSUM Football Enters Fall Camp With Key Returners
MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR/Nick Couzin)— Minnesota State-Moorhead football was back on Nemzek field for the first time since the spring as it was the first day of fall camp. Its all in preparation for game one under the lights, September 1st against Sioux Falls. The dragons are a young team...
740thefan.com
Fargo 12U All-Stars stay alive with a win over Kansas
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars stayed alive with a win on Monday in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana. The North Dakota representative beat their Kansas counterparts by a 10-6 score. After each team scores three runs in the 1st inning, Fargo took the lead for...
740thefan.com
Fargo 12U All-Stars split this weekend, play this afternoon
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars will try to continue on in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament. The North Dakota Representative will face the Kansas representative this afternoon at 3:00 PM in Whitestown, Indiana, just northwest of Indianapolis. After a 5-2 win on Friday over Coon Rapids-Andover, MN, the...
740thefan.com
25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
740thefan.com
Meetings Set to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease
North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials will host three public meetings this month to discuss chronic wasting disease in North Dakota. “Chronic wasting disease presents serious concerns for the long-term health of our big game populations,” said Casey Anderson, wildlife division chief. “While the status of this disease has changed considerably in North Dakota over the past two decades, we’ve also learned a lot.”
740thefan.com
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
740thefan.com
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6th shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
740thefan.com
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
740thefan.com
State patrol reports 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest, 8 DWI arrests
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol made 1,351 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunken driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. there were 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there were 440 citations or warnings...
740thefan.com
Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
740thefan.com
4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s 9th annual Mutt March benefits vet care for shelter animals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue hosted their 9th annual Mutt March yesterday featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park. This year’s walk benefits the non-profit Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP. The goal...
740thefan.com
Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
740thefan.com
Casselton man charged with fraudulent ATV accident claims
FARGO (KFGO) – A Casselton man has been charged with insurance fraud in Cass County. The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department brought felony charges against 58-year-old Paul Baumler after Baumler filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents and investigators identified 14 of the claims to have evidence of material misrepresentation.
