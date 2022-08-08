Read full article on original website
Cyclones head back to Section III to face familiar foes on the gridiron
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The defending Section X Class A football champion Watertown Cyclones won’t have a chance to defend their title this season. In 2019, the Cyclones moved from Section III to Section X, but this past off season the school decided to make the move back to Section III where they will play in the Class A division.
Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
Legends of Massena on display
Actor Hal Smith, a former Massena resident, was one of several dozen celebrities featured in “Legends of Massena” exhibit on display Aug. 5-7 during Massena’s mega reunion of Massena graduates of the 1980s. Smith is most famous as Otis, the town drunk, in the Andy Griffin Show, said event organizer Mariann Witkop. The exhibit was held in the Mercantile building, 2 Water St. NCNow photo.
John E. Mitchell, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John E. Mitchell, 60, of Cook Street, passed away on August 8, 2022 at his home while under the care of Hospice. John was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late John P. and Joan (Welch) Mitchell. He attended School at Mount Marion School in Saugerties, NY and later joined the United States Marine Corps. John married Charlamaine (Pitts) Horan on August 19, 2005 in Massena, NY. He worked as a truck driver for all of his career and later owned and operated Mitchell Trucking LLC.
Tina M. Eurto, 57, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Eurto, 57, of County Route 38, passed away early Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side. Tina was born on October 24, 1964 in Massena, the daughter of the late Gerald...
David W. Beekman, 70, of Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. David W. Beekman, age 70 of Hopkinton, NY passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Friday, August 12th from 4-7pm. There will be words...
New Exhibit at the Everson in Syracuse
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Everson Brings Experimental Artist Raymon Elozua to Syracuse. The Everson Museum of Art enthusiastically announces Raymon Elozua: Structure/Dissonance, a new exhibition opening September 10, 2022. Celebrating Elozua’s first major museum exhibition since his 2003 retrospective at the Mint Museum, Structure/Dissonance focuses on three conceptual bodies of work that explore the combined physical properties of three elemental materials: ceramic, glass, and steel.
Charles “Chris” Meuten, 55, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Charles “Chris” Meuten age 55 of Ogdensburg, NY passed away Friday August 5th 2022 surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Malone, NY he was the son of Sarah (Benware) Meuten and the Late John Meuten. Arrangements are under the care...
Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph E. Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, August 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be private in Hailesboro Cemetery. Ralph was born in...
Francoise “Frances” C. Pomainville, 88, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Francoise “Frances” C. Pomainville, 88 of Massena passed away on Monday morning August 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Friends and family may be received at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 am, until the time of funeral at noon at Church of Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Joseph P. Collins Sr., of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. passed away on August 4, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. A Gathering of remembrance will be announced at a later time. Joseph is survived by a son...
Getting some relief this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.
Bobbie Jo Hamm, 50, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bobbie Jo Hamm passed away at her home on Friday, August 5th. She was 50 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Franklin E. Eldridge, 77, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Friday, August 12th at 12 noon until 2 pm. Graveside services with military honors will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls at 2:30 pm.
Cloudy, but more comfortable by afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been waiting for a break from the heat and humidity, today’s the day. Both the temperature and the dew point were in the 70s to start the day, but both fell quickly into the upper 60s. The temperatures will stay in...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
John P. Kennedy, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John P. Kennedy, age 72, passed away on August 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena.
Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty Jane Navarra Maracle, 72, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family. Betty Jane was born in Watertown November 29, 1949, daughter of Dominick and Stella E. Robare Navarra. She was a 1968 graduate...
