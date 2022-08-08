Via 313 Pizzeria workers vote to unionize

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday, workers for Via 313 Pizzeria celebrated their effort to unionize.

Workers rallied outside the Detriot-style pizzeria’s location on Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas at Austin campus.

According to Eater Austin , 75% of the workers at their East Sixth, Oak Hill and North Campus locations filed to form a union with the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers like Xochitl Stauffer said they have more bargaining leverage now that the labor market is tight.

“Service work is the backbone of the country right now,” Stauffer said, “and because of COVID so many people have passed away and the labor market is really tight right now, so we have the leverage to ask for better pay, to ask for sick pay and be better respected as workers.”

In January, workers alleged that restaurant management was endangering their health by not telling them about COVID-19 cases.

We reached out to the owners of Via 313 but haven’t heard back. We will update this story once we hear from them.

