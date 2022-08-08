ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Via 313 Pizzeria workers vote to unionize

By Billy Gates, Alison Kelly
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xf2nx_0h8bBi4r00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday, workers for Via 313 Pizzeria celebrated their effort to unionize.

Workers rallied outside the Detriot-style pizzeria’s location on Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Austin pizza spot Via 313 responds to employee protest ‘untruths’

According to Eater Austin , 75% of the workers at their East Sixth, Oak Hill and North Campus locations filed to form a union with the National Labor Relations Board.

Workers like Xochitl Stauffer said they have more bargaining leverage now that the labor market is tight.

“Service work is the backbone of the country right now,” Stauffer said, “and because of COVID so many people have passed away and the labor market is really tight right now, so we have the leverage to ask for better pay, to ask for sick pay and be better respected as workers.”

In January, workers alleged that restaurant management was endangering their health by not telling them about COVID-19 cases.

We reached out to the owners of Via 313 but haven’t heard back. We will update this story once we hear from them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.

It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Labor Relations#Pizzeria#Restaurant Management#Food Drink#The University Of Texas#East Sixth#North Campus#Nexstar Media Inc
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
CEDAR PARK, TX
dailytrib.com

Naming contest for Marble Falls inclusive playground ends Aug. 10

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is asking residents to help name the nonprofit’s new inclusive playground project. Suggested names for the park can be submitted via the comment section of the group’s Facebook page. Submissions are due by Wednesday, Aug. 10. Currently, over 25 names have been...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin

A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy