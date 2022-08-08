Read full article on original website
Flood Watch for eastern KY, showers and thunderstorms area-wide Wednesday
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties. Wednesday...
Flood Watch for eastern Kentucky, scattered showers and storms tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties. Look for a...
Scattered showers this evening, clouds clearing later
Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late...
Why only one US state celebrates Victory Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday is Rhode Island’s 74th annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. While the actual event that Victory Day commemorates happened on Aug. 14...
Clear skies after showers tonight, fog tomorrow
Some lingering quick storms will roll through tonight mainly in southwest Virginia. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late morning and early afternoon leading into the evening hours like what we have seen the past few days.
