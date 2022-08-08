ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming-neon, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Scattered showers this evening, clouds clearing later

Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late...
KENTUCKY STATE
wjhl.com

Why only one US state celebrates Victory Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday is Rhode Island’s 74th annual Victory Day, continuing the state’s custom of being the only place in America that honors the end of World War II with a legal holiday. While the actual event that Victory Day commemorates happened on Aug. 14...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fleming-neon, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wjhl.com

Clear skies after showers tonight, fog tomorrow

Some lingering quick storms will roll through tonight mainly in southwest Virginia. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late morning and early afternoon leading into the evening hours like what we have seen the past few days.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy