Williamsburg, IA

KCRG.com

Friend pushes to get Cedar Rapids WWII vet a Purple Heart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 99-year-old veteran Mike Bisek was injured in World War II, but he never received a Purple Heart. His friend Richard Pohorsky is working to change that. Bisek was an aerial photographer, on board during a mission to bomb a target in Germany. His plane was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo ‘Freedom Rock’ restored to honor veterans

Camp Noah helps children impacted by the derecho.
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running

The “Iowa County Freedom Rock” was once a 16-ton eyesore, but thanks to a group effort, the rock is now a place of peace and celebration for the community. After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars.
MARENGO, IA
State
Iowa State
Williamsburg, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery

Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020

Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
MARION, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ahead of week of baseball festivities, Dyersville prepares

On Sunday, the City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge after a fallen Vietnam soldier. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Guttenberg school to close, students left to find new school

Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle. A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara dives into August fog as well as what a monsoon is, in today's deep dive.
GUTTENBERG, IA
K92.3

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
KCRG.com

‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
JESUP, IA

