Local food organizations shift services as school returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Throughout the summer, the Clay County Youth Food Delivery program served food to nearly 500 kids on a biweekly basis. With kids back in school, the program is shifting its schedule to best serve the community’s needs. “The school program delivers less food because...
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in...
Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives $10,000 prize
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– David and Becky Doti were out of town when they got the phone call they had won $10,000. “It was quite a shock to get that call because you see them dump all those ducks. It’s like winning the lottery,” David Doti said.
Vigo council votes on gasoline, ARPA funds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Council approved multiple additional appropriations for gasoline for various departments at its meeting on Tuesday. Those departments would include the Sheriff’s, Health, Highway and Parks department. The council sent a memo to departments for requests for additional gasoline appropriations. This...
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future?. Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties.
Update: Silver Alert for 13-year-old Avon boy canceled
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Indiana State Police have issued a cancelation on this Statewide Silver Alert. A representative from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Shane Hommel was found safe and has been returned to his family. A Statewide Silver alert has been declared for a...
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions coming to US 41 near Carlisle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers traveling on US 41 in Sullivan County will soon see lane restrictions in the area just south of Carlisle. According to INDOT, work is set to begin “on or around” August 10 on a project that will construct drains and other small structures along the highway.
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s...
Viral TikTok VCSC custodian shows his singing voice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Vigo County School Corporation custodian went viral on the popular app ‘TikTok’ for his singing voice. A video of Maintenance Custodian Richard Goodall singing was posted on the app and went viral. The video showcasing his booming singing voice now has tens of millions of views and has gained national attention for the video.
Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center
DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling, allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket. A press...
