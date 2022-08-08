Bandits punch ticket to World Series as Hall's RBI in 9th lifts Idaho Falls over Cheyenne 6-5

Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Post 6 Falls One Win Short of Legion World Series
Cheyenne Post 6 made a great run through the American Legion Baseball "AA" Northwest Regional in Gillette but came up one victory short of winning the tournament with a 6-5 loss to Idaho Falls on Sunday. The Sixers forced the if necessary game on Sunday with an 9-4 win over Idaho Falls thanks to two home runs and 4 RBI's from Zach Costopoulos and 3 runs batted in from Mason Tafoya,
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Massive Power Outage in Laramie; More Than 9,000 Lose Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Work, research efforts and other online-based activities came to an abrupt halt early Tuesday afternoon in Laramie as a massive outage hit more than 9,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers. Crews were working to get the power back on to the roughly...
Roadside Assistance Turns into High Speed Chase
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. on August 5, 2022, after troopers stopped out with a stranded motorist out of fuel on US 287 south of Laramie. As the occupants...
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
Wandering Amylessly: Volunteering at the “Daddy of ’em all”
Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a part of something that, over ten days, welcomes over 260,000 people from all over the world? I can tell you from my own experience that it is something that becomes a part of who you are, and in return, you become part of a family that is unlike anything else on earth. The event I am talking about is the Daddy of ‘em All, Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a 10-day celebration of our western heritage that takes place annually during the last full week of July in Cheyenne. This year CFD celebrated its 126th year, and I celebrated my 5th year as a CFD volunteer.
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to punching pregnant woman
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye.
University Mourns the Loss of Chris Jackson
On Monday, Idaho State University learned of the tragic death of Chris Jackson. Chris has served the University as the Program Coordinator for Alaska Programs in the Skaggs College of Pharmacy for the last five years. Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus...
Sho-Ban Festival to start Aug. 11
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival is set to take place from Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the tribes haven’t been able to hold it. Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer, said this is the first time in two years the festival has been held.
Introducing a Teton classic to young hikers
It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time. As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Police investigate semi vs car crash
A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County. The post Police investigate semi vs car crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly threatened hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime.
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
Tres Amigos gets liquor license; Paris West expansion request sent to committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tres Amigos’s request for a liquor license was approved Monday by the City Council, which also forwarded a request from Paris West Restaurant & Bar to expand seating to the Finance Committee. The application submitted by Los Aquacates Inc., doing business as Tres Amigos Family...
