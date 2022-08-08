ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
The Lima News

OSU’s Johnson returns to a familiar place

COLUMBUS – Before Paris Johnson Jr. ever played a football game at Ohio State he was being projected as a possible starter at left tackle as a freshman and a future first-round NFL draft choice at that position. Johnson had to wait until his sophomore season last fall to...
Eleven Warriors

Justin Ahrens, Jimmy Sotos Among 29 Ohio State Student-Athlete Summer Graduates

The Ohio State University bestowed degrees upon nearly 30 of its past and present student-athletes this weekend. The graduating class of summer 2022 features two of the most recent season's basketball players in Justin Ahrens and Jimmy Sotos. It also includes former Buckeye guard Jeremie Simmons of the Ohio State team that made the Sweet Sixteen in 2010's NCAA Tournament.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball

It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors

What Scotty Middleton’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one for Ohio State. On Wednesday, Chris Holtmann landed the first Columbus-area recruit of his tenure with the Buckeyes when he earned the commitment of four-star forward Devin Royal out of Pickerington Central. On Sunday, Holtmann secured a commitment from a prospect who could end up being the highest-ranked recruit he’s landed at Ohio State.
FanSided

What newest recruit gives the Ohio State basketball team

The Ohio State basketball program has been killing it on the recruiting trail this summer. Chris Holtmann has done a really good job of recruiting the state of Ohio and has clearly made it a priority to try to get the best talent from the state, but their newest recruit isn’t from Ohio.
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In The Short North

The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & storms to bring relief from Summer heat to Columbus area

Tonight: Chance showers, few rumbles overnight, low 72. Tuesday: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81. Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 82. It has been a hot and sticky start to the work week, but changes are on the way this week into the upcoming weekend. This evening, temps will slowly fall, with high humidity. This will support some isolated pop-ups this evening, but better chances of showers and even some rumbles will occur between midnight and daybreak on Tuesday.
NBC4 Columbus

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
