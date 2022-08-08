Tonight: Chance showers, few rumbles overnight, low 72. Tuesday: Showers likely, some rumbles with cold front, high 81. Wednesday: Chance of showers, partly cloudy, high 82. It has been a hot and sticky start to the work week, but changes are on the way this week into the upcoming weekend. This evening, temps will slowly fall, with high humidity. This will support some isolated pop-ups this evening, but better chances of showers and even some rumbles will occur between midnight and daybreak on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO