Honolulu, HI

Comments / 16

Albert Ayers
1d ago

they're lying to us again once the cost goes up it never ever ever comes back down I've never seen the electric bill go down it only goes up

Reply(1)
5
C Stars
1d ago

Dang it..our bill went up a whopping 125% what I normally pay WITH solar panels & now this additional 7%!! Give locals a brake & just charge the ones living rent free!!

Reply(1)
3
Tracy Kapu
1d ago

please stop increasing energy prices! get the money from the federal govmt. or something. a lot of my paycheck is already gone to increased internet, gas, food, propane, necessity per month, taxes, why am i paying property tax!!!! $3000/yr.stop! stop!

Reply(1)
2
