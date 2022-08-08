Read full article on original website
Albert Ayers
1d ago
they're lying to us again once the cost goes up it never ever ever comes back down I've never seen the electric bill go down it only goes up
Reply(1)
5
C Stars
1d ago
Dang it..our bill went up a whopping 125% what I normally pay WITH solar panels & now this additional 7%!! Give locals a brake & just charge the ones living rent free!!
Reply(1)
3
Tracy Kapu
1d ago
please stop increasing energy prices! get the money from the federal govmt. or something. a lot of my paycheck is already gone to increased internet, gas, food, propane, necessity per month, taxes, why am i paying property tax!!!! $3000/yr.stop! stop!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO to customers: Expect your bill to be higher in October
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents, expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October. Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy. When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down on Sept. 1, Hawaiian Electric will need to...
KITV.com
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui’s first workforce rental project in two decades
A blessing took place Tuesday morning for Maui's new 324-unit Kaulana Mahina Affordable Apartment project.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
HECO bill rises about 7% or $15 in October
The Hawaiian Electric Company said on Sunday, Aug. 7 that your electric bill may rise about 7% or $15 when it stops using coal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
City will soon take over embattled private roadway in Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reportedly take over a private roadway in Waikiki that’s been the source of headaches for some residents — who say the owner’s “improvements” were anything but. The owner of Leahi Avenue says the city will take over the road...
KITV.com
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!. August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day. For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!. Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
bigislandvideonews.com
State Reports Largest Academy For DOCARE Recruits
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The State of Hawaiʻi will soon have 42 additional conservation officers, who will serve on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Maui, and Kaua‘i. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources reports its largest Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement recruit class ever staged.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather
Winds could become locally strong midweek as a low pressure system passes to the south. Trades and a drier airmass will close out the weekend. Returning trades could become gusty by the middle of the coming week. Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM...
Hawaii will soon be under a ‘Fire Weather Watch’
Hawaii will soon be under a fire weather watch due to a combination of dry fuels, strong gusty trade winds and low relative humidity.
Comments / 16