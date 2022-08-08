SARASOTA, Fla. — It's worth a reminder: If you see manatees, it's best to just leave them be. It's also illegal to touch them. The Sarasota Police Department on Sunday said its officers saw several of the sea cows mating near South Lido Beach. And while much has been written about not interacting with manatees, "quite a few folks were trying to touch them," the agency wrote.

