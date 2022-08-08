Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
Pitcher JP Feyereisen reads to Bay-area kids as part of 'Reading with the Rays' program
LARGO, Fla. — A group of kids is now able to say they read books with a professional baseball player from the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen sat down Monday at the Largo Public Library to read several books to children who visited. The event was part of the "Reading with the Rays - Read Your Way to the Ballpark" program, which is a collaboration between the Tampa Bay team and Suncoast Credit Union.
City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'
TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa. 813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.
Higher reward offered for answers in murder of 61-year-old Tampa man
TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has raised the amount of reward being offered for answers leading to an arrest in a Tampa man's death. In an update Tuesday, the agency says a reward of up to $9,500 is being offered to help solve 61-year-old Richard Martin's murder.
'She had a heart like no other' | Friends remember Lithia teacher killed by boyfriend
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 43-year-old Kay Baker was killed in May after investigators said her boyfriend Matthew Terry stabbed her multiple times and found her body outside of a neighbor's home in Lithia. Baker was an elementary school teacher and mother of two, and her loved ones said she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa's new rescue station will help support one of the busiest fire stations in the country
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are celebrating the grand opening of a new fire and rescue station, which aims to cut down on response times and help support one of the country’s busiest fire stations. Fire Station 25, in the city’s Sulpher Springs neighborhood, will house two...
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction
TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
Manatees seen mating near South Lido Beach: Just leave them alone
SARASOTA, Fla. — It's worth a reminder: If you see manatees, it's best to just leave them be. It's also illegal to touch them. The Sarasota Police Department on Sunday said its officers saw several of the sea cows mating near South Lido Beach. And while much has been written about not interacting with manatees, "quite a few folks were trying to touch them," the agency wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida seeks death penalty against man accused of killing math teacher
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case involving a man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will...
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device
HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This should concern everyone' | Warren plans to fight his Hillsborough state attorney suspension
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said he was escorted from his office by armed security last week in a move he likened to a third-world political coup. He said he plans to fight his suspension in court and, if necessary, in the Florida Senate. Florida...
Ex-girlfriend of man accused of killing Lithia teacher recalls moment he tried to kill her
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County state attorney is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murdering a teacher. Investigators say on May 27, Matthew Terry murdered his girlfriend, Kay Baker, in Lithia and she was found with severe upper body trauma. Terry's ex-girlfriend Michelle Rogers...
Florida to seek death penalty in first-degree murder case against Matthew Terry
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Matthew Terry. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty "because of his...
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
Deputies: 8 people charged with drug-related crimes following long-term investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has charged eight different people with drug-related offenses after detectives conducted a long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning back in February, Special Investigation detectives teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to look into recent drug sales...
Man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up Parrish bank arrested
PARRISH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to Monday's armed robbery and bomb threat at a Manatee County bank, deputies said. The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Robert Frascella threatened to blow up the Fifth Third Bank in Parrish. Around 2:40 p.m. Frascella walked into the bank and walked straight to the counter, the sheriff's office said.
'Little Saint Nick:' How a local nonprofit helps ease a child's fear at the hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — For a child, going to a hospital isn't often a fun experience. It's cold, grown-ups are using big words you don't know — there are needles — and you may be there for longer than you'd like. Mom and dad probably left the house...
10 Tampa Bay partners with education foundations for back-to-school supply drive
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, 10 Tampa Bay teamed up with the Education Foundations from both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as part of an effort to collect school supplies to help students and teachers. Our team showed up to collect donations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug....
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0