10 Tampa Bay

Pitcher JP Feyereisen reads to Bay-area kids as part of 'Reading with the Rays' program

LARGO, Fla. — A group of kids is now able to say they read books with a professional baseball player from the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen sat down Monday at the Largo Public Library to read several books to children who visited. The event was part of the "Reading with the Rays - Read Your Way to the Ballpark" program, which is a collaboration between the Tampa Bay team and Suncoast Credit Union.
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
10 Tampa Bay

Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
10 Tampa Bay

Manatees seen mating near South Lido Beach: Just leave them alone

SARASOTA, Fla. — It's worth a reminder: If you see manatees, it's best to just leave them be. It's also illegal to touch them. The Sarasota Police Department on Sunday said its officers saw several of the sea cows mating near South Lido Beach. And while much has been written about not interacting with manatees, "quite a few folks were trying to touch them," the agency wrote.
10 Tampa Bay

'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of robbing, threatening to blow up Parrish bank arrested

PARRISH, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to Monday's armed robbery and bomb threat at a Manatee County bank, deputies said. The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Robert Frascella threatened to blow up the Fifth Third Bank in Parrish. Around 2:40 p.m. Frascella walked into the bank and walked straight to the counter, the sheriff's office said.
