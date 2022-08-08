Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. We take a trip down I-81 to Dublin for a preview of the Pulaski County Cougars. The 2022 season for the Cougars featuring some changes in the program. After two seasons, Mark Dixon resigned as head...
Franklin News Post
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
wfxrtv.com
“New Standard” set for VMI Football
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The VMI Keydets football season is getting underway in a few weeks on September 1st in Winston-Salem, NC to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Keydets are gearing up for a season on the expectations they have built over the years and they are excited about what is ahead this coming 2022 season.
aseaofred.com
Sneak Peek: Virginia Tech
SERIES: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S NEW: The Hokies haven’t been the same program since Frank Beamer retired. The Justin Fuente experiment was up and down but it is now over as Brent Pry has been named head coach. The former Penn State defensive coordinator will look to build his team through defense and special teams to begin with as Virginia Tech comes off the worst bowl loss in school history, falling to Maryland, 54-10.
BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher
Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
clearpublicist.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies land Canadian pass rusher
The Virginia Tech Hokies added one more intriguing athlete to their 2023 recruiting course on Sunday when Canadian edge rusher Ishmael Findlayter officially pledged to the Hokies. Findlayter is a three-star prospect from Toronto who not too long ago frequented Virginia Tech, where by he labored out for coaches. Virginia...
CHIP of Roanoke holds Wellness Rodeo to help with back-to-school prep
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke held a Wellness Rodeo on Tuesday to make sure kids are happy and healthy as they prepare to return to school. According to Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering, the rodeo was a one stop shop for health resources and back-to-school de-stressing. Lavering says there […]
wfxrtv.com
Big Lick Comic Con soars into Roanoke
What do Spiderman, Darth Vader, and Sonic the Hedgehog have in common?. Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford …. Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross Raiders. Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross head coach …. Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 20,291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Hot with p.m. storms Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be a rinse-and-repeat of Monday. The heat and humidity will continue to impact Southwest and Central Virginia with spotty storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A bit of morning fog is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly to partly sunny...
WSLS
🔒 Survey: What’s the best swimming hole in Central, Southwest Virginia?
It’s no secret that we’ve had one HOT summer this year, and many of us have been looking for ways to cool off. I can’t speak for you guys, but I’m sure we all can agree that there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a swimming hole on a hot summer day.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Hot and muggy start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A very summer-like weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia. Expect the hot and muggy conditions to stick around with daily showers and storms through the middle of the week. Some patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re...
wfxrtv.com
Supply chain shortages delay Radford City Schools renovations, start of school year
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The first day of school has been pushed back two weeks for students at Radford City Public Schools because renovations are still underway at some buildings. The start of classes for Radford students was originally planned for Monday, Aug. 15. Now, the first day for...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: More storms, flooding risk Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door and stay weather aware! Scattered showers and storms are likely this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will start fairly dry with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach Southwest and Central Virginia, bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
