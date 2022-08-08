SERIES: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S NEW: The Hokies haven’t been the same program since Frank Beamer retired. The Justin Fuente experiment was up and down but it is now over as Brent Pry has been named head coach. The former Penn State defensive coordinator will look to build his team through defense and special teams to begin with as Virginia Tech comes off the worst bowl loss in school history, falling to Maryland, 54-10.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO